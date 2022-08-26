Read full article on original website
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Rock and Roll legends take over Petco Park
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Fans of legendary 1980’s artists Motley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett are swarming Downtown for the rock concert.
National Cinema Day: $3 movie showings at San Diego theaters
As part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the low price of $3 on Saturday, Sept. 3.
chulavistatoday.com
Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)
Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
msn.com
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation'
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Fans headed to Thomas Rhett’s Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage. The “Life Changes” singer took to Twitter around...
100+ rescued beagles headed to San Diego for care
Over 100 beagles are headed to San Diego this week as part of a nationwide effort to care for the more that 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a Virginia lab testing breeding facility.
coolsandiegosights.com
Drive Your Pantera Day in San Diego!
I was walking through Balboa Park near the San Diego Automotive Museum when I spied a bunch of Pantera sports cars. And the proud owners were taking a group photograph. From what I could gather, these were all members of the San Diego Panteras club. Considering the fact that only...
The Red Chickz Gearing Up for San Diego Expansion
The TikTok Famous Brand Has Plans for Three Locations to Start
100-Plus Rescued Beagles Bred for Scientific Testing to Arrive in San Diego
The San Diego Humane Society is welcoming more than 100 of the 4,000 beagles who are part of a large-scale rescue from a Virginia-based company that breeds and sells animals for use in scientific testing. The beagles are expected to arrive on a Greater Goods Charities flight at Gillespie Field...
NBC San Diego
Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society
Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day. Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Country music’s biggest stars return to Downtown San Diego for ‘Boots in the Park’
Country music's biggest stars return to Downtown San Diego for 'Boots in the Park'. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Boots in the Park returns to...
johnnyjet.com
Hotel Review: The Beach Bungalow at the Del Mar Beach Hotel
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. A big thanks to the Del Mar Beach Hotel for hosting our stay so we could provide this detailed review of our experience. The amazing thing about living...
pugetsound.media
Doug Downing Changes Direction, Leaves FOX 5 San Diego
Two-time Emmy-award winning Executive Producer at FOX 5 San Diego (KSWB-TV) – “Wrapped up 7.5 amazing years at FOX 5 San Diego today. On to the next adventure as Director of Communications for Rancho Coastal Humane Society next week.”. Author: Jason Remington. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media,...
riviera-maya-news.com
Tijuana customs finds $46,000 USD stashed inside passenger door of San Diego vehicle
Tijuana, Baja California — Mexican Customs in Tijuana located a driver who attempted to cross into Mexico with more than $46,000 USD. The cash was found during a random inspection of a private vehicle Sunday when they tried to cross the Baja California land border. Elements of the National...
KPBS
BARK! More rescued beagles coming to San Diego next week for adoption
Dozens of beagles who’ve lived in cages, who’ve never had a home and who’ve never stepped on grass will be flown to Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Aug. 31 and prepared to be put up for adoption. The San Diego Humane Society said it is expecting...
CBS News
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
More complaints against BLVD63 apartment near SDSU
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. After CBS 8’s Abbie Alford got involved, BLVD63, agreed to let the student...
northcountydailystar.com
Seeking Investors for Vista Bowling Complex
The City of Vista has not had a hub for entertainment since 2017. With the community evolving and turning into a very eclectic atmosphere it’s time for something new and exciting. Picture a location with 5-10 bowling lanes, an area for an up-to-date game room for all ages, locally brewed beverages, locally inspired eats and a modern fully stocked bar.
FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala commissioned into US Navy Reserve
FOX 5 reporter Liberty Zabala was commissioned into the U.S. Navy Reserve Saturday during a ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum.
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego
If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
