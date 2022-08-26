Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in CaliforniaJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Napa winery damaged by wildfire, doesn’t lose hope
Napa winery damaged by wildfire, doesn’t lose hope. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Signorello Winery in Napa sustained extensive damage from the Atlas...
Where to get an Italian beef in San Francisco, according to a Chicagoan
There are not many places that even attempt to make the famed sandwich.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose
Raw Video: Scene of Saturday's fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Police Investigate Apparent Accidental Poisoning at Senior Facility in San Mateo
Police Investigate Apparent Accidental Poisoning at Senior Facility in San Mateo. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. One person is dead, and two others are in...
oaklandside.org
Will Oakland’s old Parkway Theater be reborn as a pot-friendly movie lounge?
Oakland’s historic Parkway Theater, which had its grand opening on the east side of Lake Merritt in 1925, hasn’t been an active movie theater since 2009. Now, a group of cannabis workers is hoping to reimagine the space as the city’s first weed-friendly movie palace. “This was...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Antioch Mayor Talks About Controversial Remarks Made During Council Meeting
Antioch Mayor Talks About Controversial Remarks Made During Council Meeting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The mayor of Antioch is taking to social media after...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
‘My plan is get the hell out of Oakland’ — Deadly street violence pushing residents out
'My plan is get the hell out of Oakland' — Deadly street violence pushing residents out. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Da Lin reports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Oakland’s Buzziest Baker Wants Diners to Ask Harder Questions About the Food They Eat
The owner of Big Dill Kitchen is simply not making enough money to be a business owner, but that’s fine with her. Helia Sadeghi is getting a lot of attention for her role in the booming pandemic pop-up game and for her remarkable story as a young Iranian immigrant attending college at UC Berkeley. Her story, and how food relates to her life, sometimes leads people to assume she’s pursuing business ownership, but instead she is more interested in interrogating ancestral food ways and practices than opening a restaurant.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
The Lake Merritt Monster Trailer | Oakland News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner RazmatazzFilmworks. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The trailer to the Short film The Lake Merritt Monster!. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this...
Stephen And Ayesha Curry’s Nonprofit, Rakuten To Open Reimagined Library At Oakland Elementary School
The school, one of the city's largest and oldest elementary institutions, has operated without a library for a decade. The shelves of the new space will be stocked with pieces of literature penned by diverse authors and stories in which students can see themselves reflected. The post Stephen And Ayesha Curry’s Nonprofit, Rakuten To Open Reimagined Library At Oakland Elementary School appeared first on NewsOne.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Bay Area Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad’s Disappearance
Bay Area Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad's Disappearance. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The receding waters of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Cops run from crime and don’t help!! First Amendment Audit! Oakland, California! | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In Oakland California with @Accountability For All filming the Police Department. My car gets broken into...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
NBC Bay Area
Boy, 12, Held in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Student at Oakland School
A 13-year-old was recovering in the hospital Monday after being shot by another juvenile at Madison Park Academy in East Oakland, according to police. “I left work immediately, went home, came straight up here. My kids are my world. Come on, man, this has got to stop, Oakland, this has got to stop,” parent David Mann said.
kblx.com
Win Tickets: R&B Music Experience
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 8/29:. Every morning (Monday-Friday) with Billy Vidal during at 2pm, 3pm, 4pm and 5pm. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Bay Area R&B Music Experience. ENTER BELOW for a bonus...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Family Says 71-Year-Old Woman Attacked, Robbed in Vallejo
Family Says 71-Year-Old Woman Attacked, Robbed in Vallejo. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A 71-year old Filipina-American is recovering in a hospital Monday, after her...
That's a strike! 5-year-old Concord boy being dubbed a bowling prodigy
With ABC7's cameras rolling, Zane bowled multiple spares and strikes, sometimes even getting three in a row. At only 48 pounds, the "natural" bowler uses a 12-pound ball- a quarter of his body weight.
Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area
Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
Middle schooler shot by 12-year-old at Bay Area school, police say
The student is reportedly in stable condition.
Comments / 0