The owner of Big Dill Kitchen is simply not making enough money to be a business owner, but that’s fine with her. Helia Sadeghi is getting a lot of attention for her role in the booming pandemic pop-up game and for her remarkable story as a young Iranian immigrant attending college at UC Berkeley. Her story, and how food relates to her life, sometimes leads people to assume she’s pursuing business ownership, but instead she is more interested in interrogating ancestral food ways and practices than opening a restaurant.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO