Napa winery damaged by wildfire, doesn’t lose hope

Napa winery damaged by wildfire, doesn’t lose hope. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Signorello Winery in Napa sustained extensive damage from the Atlas...
NAPA, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday's fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a...
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Antioch Mayor Talks About Controversial Remarks Made During Council Meeting

Antioch Mayor Talks About Controversial Remarks Made During Council Meeting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The mayor of Antioch is taking to social media after...
ANTIOCH, CA
msn.com

Oakland’s Buzziest Baker Wants Diners to Ask Harder Questions About the Food They Eat

The owner of Big Dill Kitchen is simply not making enough money to be a business owner, but that’s fine with her. Helia Sadeghi is getting a lot of attention for her role in the booming pandemic pop-up game and for her remarkable story as a young Iranian immigrant attending college at UC Berkeley. Her story, and how food relates to her life, sometimes leads people to assume she’s pursuing business ownership, but instead she is more interested in interrogating ancestral food ways and practices than opening a restaurant.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

The Lake Merritt Monster Trailer | Oakland News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner RazmatazzFilmworks. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The trailer to the Short film The Lake Merritt Monster!. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this...
OAKLAND, CA
NewsOne

Stephen And Ayesha Curry’s Nonprofit, Rakuten To Open Reimagined Library At Oakland Elementary School

The school, one of the city's largest and oldest elementary institutions, has operated without a library for a decade. The shelves of the new space will be stocked with pieces of literature penned by diverse authors and stories in which students can see themselves reflected.   The post Stephen And Ayesha Curry’s Nonprofit, Rakuten To Open Reimagined Library At Oakland Elementary School appeared first on NewsOne.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Boy, 12, Held in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Student at Oakland School

A 13-year-old was recovering in the hospital Monday after being shot by another juvenile at Madison Park Academy in East Oakland, according to police. “I left work immediately, went home, came straight up here. My kids are my world. Come on, man, this has got to stop, Oakland, this has got to stop,” parent David Mann said.
OAKLAND, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: R&B Music Experience

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 8/29:. Every morning (Monday-Friday) with Billy Vidal during at 2pm, 3pm, 4pm and 5pm. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Bay Area R&B Music Experience. ENTER BELOW for a bonus...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Family Says 71-Year-Old Woman Attacked, Robbed in Vallejo

Family Says 71-Year-Old Woman Attacked, Robbed in Vallejo. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A 71-year old Filipina-American is recovering in a hospital Monday, after her...
VALLEJO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area

Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

