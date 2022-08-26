ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

22 WSBT

Elkhart Disabled American Veterans organization shuts down

Elkhart, Ind. — WSBT first told you two weeks ago the Elkhart Disabled American Veterans organization was temporarily shutting down. The hope was to restructure and find a way to reopen, that hope is now gone. The state adjutant says the local chapter’s board voted it was best to...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart double death investigation

Elkhart, Ind. — A male and female are dead after being found Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of North Drive. The Elkhart Police Department said the 911 call came in around 1:15 P.M. after the two people -- who appeared to be dead -- were found in a residence.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend launches pre-approved home plans to encourage development

South Bend City Leaders are launching a new initiative to help future homeowners rebuild on the city's vacant lots. The initiative includes pre-approved home plans to help encourage in-fill development. The goal is to close the financial gap for some potential homeowners while also providing designs that already meet zoning...
SOUTH BEND, IN

