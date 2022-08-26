Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Reading scores show positive changes at two South Bend schools
South Bend. Ind. — Turnaround efforts made at some South Bend schools appear to be sparking positive changes. There is growth in reading assessments at the district's two re-design elementary schools. More third graders are reading at grade level at Marquette Montessori Academy and Muessel Elementary School than were...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Disabled American Veterans organization shuts down
Elkhart, Ind. — WSBT first told you two weeks ago the Elkhart Disabled American Veterans organization was temporarily shutting down. The hope was to restructure and find a way to reopen, that hope is now gone. The state adjutant says the local chapter’s board voted it was best to...
22 WSBT
ISP investigates Michigan City Mayor for allegedly leaving scene of accident
Michigan City, Ind. — Michigan City's Mayor, Duane Parry is being investigated by Indiana State Police for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident. WSBT 22 has obtained the police report and pictures of Mayor Duane Parry’s city-owned vehicle -- after a crash earlier this month. It allegedly...
22 WSBT
Elkhart double death investigation
Elkhart, Ind. — A male and female are dead after being found Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of North Drive. The Elkhart Police Department said the 911 call came in around 1:15 P.M. after the two people -- who appeared to be dead -- were found in a residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
Three people transported to the hospital after Cass County crash
A crash Saturday morning in Cass County sent three people to the hospital. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 60-year-old Theresa Schultz of Fort Wayne was headed west on Pokagon Highway before 9 a.m. Saturday morning when she was hit by a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign.
22 WSBT
'Four-down linebackers are hard to find': Royal Center native Jack Kiser
NOTRE DAME — The Notre Dame linebacking core plays fast, physical and disruptive football. That's been in the blood of Royal Center-native, and Pioneer HS alum, Jack Kiser, who was a utility man for two state championships with the Panthers. And now has become a staple in the second...
22 WSBT
South Bend launches pre-approved home plans to encourage development
South Bend City Leaders are launching a new initiative to help future homeowners rebuild on the city's vacant lots. The initiative includes pre-approved home plans to help encourage in-fill development. The goal is to close the financial gap for some potential homeowners while also providing designs that already meet zoning...
22 WSBT
HIGHLIGHTS: Salima Rockwell's first win as head coach of ND Volleyball
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame (1-2) earns its first win of the season in five sets (22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13). It's the first win for new head coach, Salima Rockwell at Notre Dame. Highlights can be seen above.
