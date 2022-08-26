Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Admits He's In A ‘Dark Place’ During Drunken Instagram Live Confessional
6ix9ine provided an Instagram Live update for his fans over the weekend— albeit he was completely drunk at the time. During his social media confessional, the controversial rapper admitted he was struggling with his mental health and was trying to get back to a place where he could make music again.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Vow To Stop Fighting During Awkward Encounter With Paparazzo
Los Angeles, CA – Blueface and Chrisean Rock were stopped by TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday (August 29) and vowed to stop getting into physical altercations. When the paparazzo asked how they plan to better their relationship, Rock said crassly, “Not to hit him in...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine's Girlfriend Arrested For Domestic Violence After Punching Him At Miami Club
Miami, FL – 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Rachel Wattley (who goes by Jade on social media) was reportedly arrested outside of a Miami club on Sunday night (August 28). According to Miami-Dade County inmate records, Wattley was picked up by local police on domestic violence charges for allegedly punching the rainbow-haired rapper during an argument. Wattley is currently being held at Miami-Dade County Jail with her bail set at $1,500.
Daily Beast
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life. Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.
HipHopDX.com
Irv Gotti Claims He's Done Talking About Ashanti: 'I Got Slandered For Telling Y'all The Absolute Truth'
Irv Gotti has vowed to stop talking about ex-Murder Inc. artist Ashanti, who he claimed to have had a sexual relationship with in the past. On Monday (August 29), The Shade Room shared an interview clip of a reporter asking the Murder Inc. CEO why he kept talking about the “Always On Time” singer. He answered, ‘Cause that’s why. You askin’ me. Did I bring Ashanti up? You did it. Here’s what I’m going to say. I wish Ashanti nothing but the best. I’m not hooked on her, like ‘I can’t get over her.’ It’s none of that shit.
Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent & Tony Yayo Once Got Kicked Out Of The Studio By Destiny's Child
50 Cent and Tony Yayo once got kicked out of the studio by Destiny’s Child. Yayo recalled the incident in a recent interview with VladTV, revealing he and 50 pulled up to the session with some of their friends from Brooklyn. However, their thugged-out entourage was a little too much to handle for Beyoncé and co.
HipHopDX.com
Future Blesses Real Boston Richey With Icy FBG Chain
Future has gifted Real Boston Richey an FBG chain after joining forces on the latter’s new remix “Bullseye 2.”. In a video captured of the exchange, the Freebandz head honcho is seen placing the rose gold chain around Richey’s neck. The Florida rapper responds by flexing the new piece of hardware for the camera.
HipHopDX.com
Nappy Roots Fish Scales Shooting: 911 Call Suggests 'Inside Job'
Atlanta, GA – Nappy Roots rapper Fish Scales was shot, kidnapped and robbed at the group’s Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta on August 17, and the 911 call suggests it was an “inside job.”. According to documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Scales and friend Britt Robinson were...
HipHopDX.com
2Pac Would Still Be Alive If He'd Signed With J. Prince, Outlawz Rapper Napoleon Suggests
2Pac would likely still be alive had he signed with J. Prince and Rap-A-Lot Records, according to former Outlawz rapper Napoleon. During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Napoleon was asked about Prince wanting to sign the late Hip Hop legend to his Houston-based label while he was still behind bars, but Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight beat him to it. From there, he discussed that fateful day in Las Vegas when 2Pac got into an altercation with suspected killer Orlando Anderson just hours before he was shot.
HipHopDX.com
Watch Nicki Minaj Perform 'Super Freaky Girl' & More At 2022 MTV VMAs
Nicki Minaj performed a jam-packed medley of some of her biggest hits at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards – watch it below. The Pinktape rapper, who was MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient, kicked things off with an acapella rendition of her song “All Things Go.” From there, she dove into “Monster,” followed by “Beez In The Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass” and “Anaconda” before closing out with her most recent Billboard smash “Super Freaky Girl.”
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby: Video Of Fan Putting Money In Rapper's Pocket Goes Viral
An old video of a Lil Baby fan putting money in the rapper’s pocket during a 2017 performance is going viral. The clip surfaced on Saturday (August 17) and shows Lil Baby mid-verse when a man puts an undisclosed amount of cash in his pants. Baby immediately throws it to the ground as two security guards warn the man to back off.
Chris Rock Reportedly Declined Hosting The Oscars Again, And The Joke He Made About It Isn't Sitting Well With People
Chris Rock used a questionable analogy to describe why he turned down hosting the Oscars.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Quik Reveals He 'Almost Got Killed' Over 2Pac Bootleg
DJ Quik almost lost his life over a leaked 2Pac CD. The veteran West Coast rapper/producer shared the revelation during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli’s People’s Party podcast, saying he ended up with a gun in his face after a bootleg of ‘Pac’s 1996 All Eyez On Me LP fell into the wrong hands.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Speaks On Migos Breakup Rumors: 'Those Are All My Brothers'
DJ Khaled, a longtime friend and collaborator of Migos, has weighed in on the recent rumors that the Atlanta trio might have parted ways. The group — consisting Quavo, Takeoff and Offset — have been facing breakup rumors for the past few months after Offset unfollowed the other group members on Instagram back in May. Quavo and Takeoff then started released music together, while Set has also put out some of his own solo music.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz Reunite For Two New Songs Following Funk Flex Challenge
Jadakiss and Swizz Beatz have delivered two new songs after being challenged by Funk Flex to release new music. Flex premiered a brand new track from the longtime collaborators during DJ Enuff’s afternoon set on Hot 97 on Monday (August 29). The song samples Onyx’s 2002 Bacdafucup Part II single “Bring ‘Em Out Dead” and finds Jadakiss tearing up Swizz’s ’80s-inspired production.
HipHopDX.com
Logic Reveals How FaZe Clan Helped His Career
Logic has revealed how the popular esports organization FaZe Clan is partially responsible for kickstarting his career. In an interview with professional gamers and FaZe Clan affiliates FaZe Blaze and Tommy Unold on their show The Lab, Logic said he was once gifted a sweatshirt from the Clan that he later wore in his music video for his 2012 single “The Spotlight.”
