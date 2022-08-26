Read full article on original website
I-Team: Nevada corrections officer accused of injuring restrained inmate
The Nevada Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against a corrections officer for allegedly injuring an inmate while the man was restrained, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.
Idaho man accused of indecent exposure at casino hot tub
ELKO – A Boise man was arrested on a felony indecent exposure charge following a hot tub incident at a Jackpot casino. An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called around 8 p.m. Sunday on a report that a man had exposed himself in front of a child. A 13-year-old male said he was in the hot tub when the man approached and changed into his swimming trunks.
Elko man arrested in burglary of guns from home
ELKO – An Elko man who was once charged with attempted murder and has served four prison sentences in the last 10 years was arrested Saturday afternoon following a SWAT team standoff at a house in the tree streets. Cody Huff, 30, was arrested on charges of residential burglary,...
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
Trial suspended for man accused of kidnaping and killing a teen in Nevada
Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot east of Reno then killing her and leaving her body in the desert. A judge is suspending the trial until a state judge decides whether Driver should undergo a competency exam. Driver faces seven charges, including murder.
UPDATED: Old dynamite discovery forces closure of SR28 near Tahoe
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE AT 4:09 p.m.: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office closed State Route 28 Monday afternoon for reports of old dynamite that was found near Lake Tahoe. Deputies searched the area, and found the dynamite among pine straw, rocks, and trees about 150 feet west...
Citing ‘significant danger to public health,’ Utah regulators shutter pain clinic
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Suffering from debilitating foot pain, several Utahns trusted a Taylorsville clinic to help them feel better. Utahns like Larry Perkins, who has battled neuropathy for three decades. Peripheral neuropathy has overtaken his life. Perkins said he can’t drive more than a few miles without losing feeling...
Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway
CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
Counties with the oldest homes in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver announces resignation
Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver has submitted her resignation, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday. Silver submitted her letter of resignation to the governor, saying she will retire from the bench effective Sept. 29 due to "unforeseen circumstances." "She has made a tremendous impact on our State in her decades...
Nevada governor signs emergency regulation to reduce cost of substitute teaching license
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday signed an emergency regulation to help address teacher shortages in the state. According to a news, the emergency regulation came at the request of the Commission on Professional Standards in Education. The release says that as part of the...
Three kittens with Nevada SPCA looking for permanent homes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada SPCA joins us in studio twice a month to share a look at some of the adorable pets you can take home. On Monday we got a triple dose of cuteness with Eenie, Mo and Toe!. Lori Heeren with the Nevada SPCA joined...
Officials: Remains found in Lake Mead identified as College Hill man
A set of human bones that were discovered in Nevada's Lake Mead in May, have been identified as those of a College Hill man. The Clark County medical examiner identified the remains found at Callville Bay, a waterway on the northwestern side of Lake Mead, as those of Thomas Erndt, according to NBC News.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Nevada
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought
ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
Hiker still missing in the Sierra Nevada
INYO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Crews are still searching for a man who was last seen hiking up a mountain last week in Kings Canyon National Park, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. 66-year-old Quang Trong Than was last seen near the peak of Split Mountain,...
Throw Out Your ‘Go Brandon’ Sign, Explicit Language Is Protected In Wyoming
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word. That was the consensus from the town’s attorney Doug Mason and...
988 is getting more calls in Utah, but the lifeline’s shorter number may not be what’s at play
The Utah Crisis Lifeline has seen an increase in calls since the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched. Between August and July, there was a 7% increase. But it’s hard to tell if the shorter phone number was the cause because the Utah Crisis Line tends to see higher call volumes every month.
Nevada officials weigh in against case that threatens to erode Indian Child Welfare Act
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Several Nevada lawmakers, tribes, and state leaders are urging the U.S. Supreme Court in an amicus brief to reject a challenge to the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, saying that disturbing the law would damage Native American families and could ripple through other important aspects of Native American law. The Indian Child Welfare Act of […] The post Nevada officials weigh in against case that threatens to erode Indian Child Welfare Act appeared first on Nevada Current.
Man pinned by tree during camping trip recovering in Utah
BOISE, Idaho — The McDermott family did not expect their ninth camping trip of the season to end in tragedy. “I just heard what sounded like a thunderclap,” Nicole McDermott said. “And I opened the camper door … then saw the tree on the ground and just heard people screaming saying Brian's under there.”
