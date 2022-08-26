ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Idaho man accused of indecent exposure at casino hot tub

ELKO – A Boise man was arrested on a felony indecent exposure charge following a hot tub incident at a Jackpot casino. An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called around 8 p.m. Sunday on a report that a man had exposed himself in front of a child. A 13-year-old male said he was in the hot tub when the man approached and changed into his swimming trunks.
BOISE, ID
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko man arrested in burglary of guns from home

ELKO – An Elko man who was once charged with attempted murder and has served four prison sentences in the last 10 years was arrested Saturday afternoon following a SWAT team standoff at a house in the tree streets. Cody Huff, 30, was arrested on charges of residential burglary,...
ELKO, NV
ABC4

Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kansas State
City
Elko, NV
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas, OH
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Elko, NV
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Trial suspended for man accused of kidnaping and killing a teen in Nevada

Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot east of Reno then killing her and leaving her body in the desert. A judge is suspending the trial until a state judge decides whether Driver should undergo a competency exam. Driver faces seven charges, including murder.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATED: Old dynamite discovery forces closure of SR28 near Tahoe

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE AT 4:09 p.m.: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office closed State Route 28 Monday afternoon for reports of old dynamite that was found near Lake Tahoe. Deputies searched the area, and found the dynamite among pine straw, rocks, and trees about 150 feet west...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
county17.com

Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway

CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Choking#Violent Crime
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Utah

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
msn.com

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver announces resignation

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver has submitted her resignation, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday. Silver submitted her letter of resignation to the governor, saying she will retire from the bench effective Sept. 29 due to "unforeseen circumstances." "She has made a tremendous impact on our State in her decades...
cwlasvegas.com

Three kittens with Nevada SPCA looking for permanent homes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada SPCA joins us in studio twice a month to share a look at some of the adorable pets you can take home. On Monday we got a triple dose of cuteness with Eenie, Mo and Toe!. Lori Heeren with the Nevada SPCA joined...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Nevada

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Elko Daily Free Press

1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought

ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
msn.com

Hiker still missing in the Sierra Nevada

INYO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Crews are still searching for a man who was last seen hiking up a mountain last week in Kings Canyon National Park, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. 66-year-old Quang Trong Than was last seen near the peak of Split Mountain,...
INYO COUNTY, CA
Nevada Current

Nevada officials weigh in against case that threatens to erode Indian Child Welfare Act

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Several Nevada lawmakers, tribes, and state leaders are urging the U.S. Supreme Court in an amicus brief to reject a challenge to the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, saying that disturbing the law would damage Native American families and could ripple through other important aspects of Native American law. The Indian Child Welfare Act of […] The post Nevada officials weigh in against case that threatens to erode Indian Child Welfare Act appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy