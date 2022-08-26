ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Election ’22: Nguyen endorses both candidates in EG City Council’s D-4 election

By Lance Armstrong Citizen Staff Writer
Elk Grove Citizen
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Supervisors uphold planning commission's denial of 3M Event Center use permit

The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday upheld the Planning Commission’s unanimous denial of the conditional use permit (CUP) for the 3M Event Center in Penryn. The building operated as a restaurant until its closure in 2017. According to Placer County Senior Planner Nick Trifiro, the county received two business license applications in 2019 for the building to operate as an event center, to which the county advised the license could not be approved before the approval of a use permit.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
msn.com

'We are Roseville': Mayor highlights victories, challenges in State of City address

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the city of Roseville held a public, in-person State of the City address on the campus of West Park High School. The site of the speech on Friday was picked to highlight the long-awaited school campus that continues to take shape in West Roseville and to allow students to witness and engage in the civics process.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

4 African American employees sue SMUD, allege discrimination within the company

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California's largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. One employee told KCRA 3 she was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Food Bank To Close Oak Park Location

At 10 a.m. every Monday, a line stretches across the parking lot and out into the street in front of Shiloh Baptist Church in Oak Park. It’s hot, but some congregate outside their cars in patches of shade. Some even bring their own chairs to sit. They’re killing time until the food pantry at Shiloh Baptist opens at 10:30 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elk Grove, CA
Government
City
Elk Grove, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Daily Mail

California 'straight pride' march held outside abortion clinic is hit by violent clashes as cops pull guns and fire pepper balls on pro-LGBT crowd who protested the event

A 'straight pride' march held in front of a California abortion clinic descended into violence as attendees clashed with counter-protesters and police. The National Straight Pride Coalition touted the event as a celebration of 'heterosexuality, masculinity, femininity, babies - born and unborn and Western straight civilization, our wonderful country and Christianity.'
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Can anyone own a casino in California? | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Following the early opening of Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, many community members have made their voices heard about their excitement and opposition to the casino. One ABC10 viewer asks, will other ethnicities have their own casinos in the future?. The Sky River Casino in...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Brother of murdered Land Park woman speaks out against SB 262

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Senate Bill 262, which would implement a no-bail policy, is scheduled to go to a vote by Monday afternoon. Aside from local district attorneys speaking out against it, there’s also opposition from the brother of a Sacramento woman, who was brutally assaulted and killed inside her Land Park home last year. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cooper
Person
Sergio Robles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Politics Local#Election Local#Eg City Council#Elk Grove Boulevard#Assembly#Elk Grove Planning#Asian Resources Inc
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
vallejosun.com

Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
VALLEJO, CA
AOL Corp

House sells for $1.6 million in Davis, California

A 3,680-square-foot house built in 1859 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis was sold on July 31, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 2.9-acre lot.
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Sacramento

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy