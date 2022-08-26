Election ’22: Nguyen endorses both candidates in EG City Council’s D-4 election

Read full article on original website
Placer Supervisors uphold planning commission's denial of 3M Event Center use permit
The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday upheld the Planning Commission’s unanimous denial of the conditional use permit (CUP) for the 3M Event Center in Penryn. The building operated as a restaurant until its closure in 2017. According to Placer County Senior Planner Nick Trifiro, the county received two business license applications in 2019 for the building to operate as an event center, to which the county advised the license could not be approved before the approval of a use permit.
'We are Roseville': Mayor highlights victories, challenges in State of City address
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the city of Roseville held a public, in-person State of the City address on the campus of West Park High School. The site of the speech on Friday was picked to highlight the long-awaited school campus that continues to take shape in West Roseville and to allow students to witness and engage in the civics process.
4 African American employees sue SMUD, allege discrimination within the company
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California's largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. One employee told KCRA 3 she was...
Sacramento Food Bank To Close Oak Park Location
At 10 a.m. every Monday, a line stretches across the parking lot and out into the street in front of Shiloh Baptist Church in Oak Park. It’s hot, but some congregate outside their cars in patches of shade. Some even bring their own chairs to sit. They’re killing time until the food pantry at Shiloh Baptist opens at 10:30 a.m.
California 'straight pride' march held outside abortion clinic is hit by violent clashes as cops pull guns and fire pepper balls on pro-LGBT crowd who protested the event
A 'straight pride' march held in front of a California abortion clinic descended into violence as attendees clashed with counter-protesters and police. The National Straight Pride Coalition touted the event as a celebration of 'heterosexuality, masculinity, femininity, babies - born and unborn and Western straight civilization, our wonderful country and Christianity.'
Can anyone own a casino in California? | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Following the early opening of Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, many community members have made their voices heard about their excitement and opposition to the casino. One ABC10 viewer asks, will other ethnicities have their own casinos in the future?. The Sky River Casino in...
COVID-19: By the Numbers 8/26/22
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
Brother of murdered Land Park woman speaks out against SB 262
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Senate Bill 262, which would implement a no-bail policy, is scheduled to go to a vote by Monday afternoon. Aside from local district attorneys speaking out against it, there’s also opposition from the brother of a Sacramento woman, who was brutally assaulted and killed inside her Land Park home last year. […]
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in California
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in America is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
How one South Sacramento resident is fighting blight through code enforcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A collapsing ceiling, dry rot, water damage and much more—inspectors with Sacramento's building and code enforcement recently described one home in the Pocket area of Sacramento as an "attractive nuisance and blight." Neighbors told ABC10 that they grew restless over the past year because of...
Sacramento's Asian Community Center launches Senior Safety Escort Program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Asian Community Center has partnered with the Sacramento Senior Safety Collaborative to create the Senior Escort Program. The program was made for seniors in the community to feel safer going about their daily lives and for volunteers to help them re-integrate into the community. After...
Ex-Rancho Cordova police chief suing county, sheriff after forced resignation over racist memes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former Rancho Cordova police chief has filed suit against Sacramento County and Sheriff Scott Jones after her forced resignation over racist memes that she shared in a 2013 text conversation. The attorney for Kate Adams says the 27-year-veteran law enforcement officer's messages were taken out...
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
House sells for $1.6 million in Davis, California
A 3,680-square-foot house built in 1859 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis was sold on July 31, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 2.9-acre lot.
Rancho Cordova police to hold DUI checkpoints over Labor Day weekend
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) - The Rancho Cordova Police Department will be holding a Driving Under the Influence and Driver License Checkpoint from Friday, Sep. 2 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Sep. 3 at 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police...
'A sobering moment': California Restaurant Association offers training video in event of active shooter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Restaurant Association is offering a new training video for restaurateurs and their staff members with information should they ever be faced with an active shooter. “It was a sobering moment when we were considering expanding our safety training portfolio and realized we ought to...
Family of security guard killed in shooting at Capitol Casino in Sacramento says they'll seek justice at vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the same day loved ones of a Capitol Casino security guard came together to hold a vigil in his memory, the Sacramento Police Department released the name of the man accused of fatally shooting him. Sacramento police said officers responded to the Capitol Casino early...
Metros sending the most people to Sacramento
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
