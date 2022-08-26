Election ’22: Nguyen endorses both candidates in EG City Council’s D-4 election

The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday upheld the Planning Commission’s unanimous denial of the conditional use permit (CUP) for the 3M Event Center in Penryn. The building operated as a restaurant until its closure in 2017. According to Placer County Senior Planner Nick Trifiro, the county received two business license applications in 2019 for the building to operate as an event center, to which the county advised the license could not be approved before the approval of a use permit.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO