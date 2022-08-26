Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
Comedian Dusty Slay Will Blow Your Mind With His Observation On Alan Jackson’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”
Dadgummit Dusty Slay… There’s nothing worse than someone coming along and ruining a song. Whether it’s finding something out about it was written, mis-hearing a lyrics than will never leave your mind, or whatever. But this might be the biggest mind f*ck I’ve heard since I found out that Tracy Lawrence was singing about a lake house instead of Birmingham, Alabama, in “Paint Me A Birmingham.” And it’s about the best beer drinking song on this planet… “It’s Five O’Clock […] The post Comedian Dusty Slay Will Blow Your Mind With His Observation On Alan Jackson’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rich Homie Quan Launches Rich Homie Entertainment
Rich Homie Quan has taken the next step in his quest for independence and announced the launch of his new record label, Rich Homie Entertainment. According to Quan, who partnered with industry veteran Troy Carter and Venice Music for the venture, the move is one that’s been a decade in the making and will allow him to utilize the knowledge the rap star gleaned during that time. “For my last 10 years in the game, I have learned independence is the lane for me,” Quan said in a statement. “I am blessed to meet Troy and his team and I’ve been...
The Patient Premiere Recap: The Doctor Is In (Trouble) — Plus, Grade It!
Dr. Alan Strauss finds himself making an unexpected house call in the series premiere of Hulu’s taut psychological thriller The Patient. Tuesday’s series premiere — which clocks in at a brisk 21 minutes — opens with Alan, a therapist played by The Office alum Steve Carell, waking up in a strange bed in a dimly lit basement… and discovering his ankle is chained to the bed. He struggles to free himself, finding he can only walk a few feet in any direction, and screams for help, but no one responds. Plus, he sees a bedpan nearby, which means someone intends for him to...
