These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
Can anyone own a casino in California? | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Following the early opening of Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, many community members have made their voices heard about their excitement and opposition to the casino. One ABC10 viewer asks, will other ethnicities have their own casinos in the future?. The Sky River Casino in...
Sacramento Food Bank To Close Oak Park Location
At 10 a.m. every Monday, a line stretches across the parking lot and out into the street in front of Shiloh Baptist Church in Oak Park. It’s hot, but some congregate outside their cars in patches of shade. Some even bring their own chairs to sit. They’re killing time until the food pantry at Shiloh Baptist opens at 10:30 a.m.
Why are parts of the American River Parkway trail are closed?
Parts of the American River Parkway trail will be closed for two months starting Monday. According to the city of Rancho Cordova, the trail will be closed from the El Manto entrance to the Sunriver Park entrance. City officials say the parkway will temporarily re-open over Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3-5.
‘Safety concerns’ close Land Park Starbucks, first to happen in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses have closed in Sacramento’s Land Park area due to "safety concerns," the latest of which is Starbucks. A Starbucks spokesperson told KCRA 3 in part, “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities – challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by Covid.”
Climber on electrical tower causes road closure
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A road is closed in South Sacramento due to an individual climbing an electrical tower Monday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Firefighters said rescue crews and law enforcement are attempting to get the person down from the tower. The road closure is near Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road, which […]
1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
These casinos are the closest ones to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
American River Parkway trail closure in Rancho Cordova due to construction
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Starting on Monday, parts of the American River Parkway trail will be closed for two months due to construction. The closures are from the El Manto entrance to the Sunriver Park entrance, the city of Rancho Cordova said. The only exception will be Labor Day weekend, when it will reopen temporarily from Sept. 3-5.
Brother of murdered Land Park woman speaks out against SB 262
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Senate Bill 262, which would implement a no-bail policy, is scheduled to go to a vote by Monday afternoon. Aside from local district attorneys speaking out against it, there’s also opposition from the brother of a Sacramento woman, who was brutally assaulted and killed inside her Land Park home last year. […]
Car split in half in Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was sheared in half after striking a utility pole Saturday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. After 2 p.m. Saturday, fire officials said crews arrived at the sheared vehicle, which only had one person inside. Firefighters extricated the person in under four minutes and transported them to a hospital in […]
2 killed in collision with tree in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least two people were killed in a collision in South Sacramento Monday morning, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a vehicle collided with a tree on Vintage Park Drive. The female driver died at the scene and a male passenger in the front...
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in California
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in America is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
New ice cream store opening Midtown Ice Blocks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new ice cream shop will be opening in the Sacramento Ice Blocks next week. According to a news release, Salt & Straw Ice Cream will be opening its newest location at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 2. However, it will be hosting its Grand Opening on Wednesday, Sep. 7. The […]
Dog Haus in west Roseville
Try Our Gourmet Dogs, Sausages, Burgers, Chicken, Plant-Based Proteins, Craft Beers Today. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Roseville Family Fest returns September 24 at Vernon Street Town Square
Entertainment, Food and Family Fun at Annual Event. Roseville, Calif.- The annual return of Roseville Family Fest happens September 24, 2022 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square. Grab the family and come out to the event featuring 2 kid zones, 50+ vendors, live performances, food trucks, truck exploration zone...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Sacramento
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Sacramento, California on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
'It's because I’m a Black man': SMUD lawsuit claims hiring discrimination, workplace retaliation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California’s largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. "It's unfortunate. It's traumatizing. [There are]...
COVID-19: By the Numbers 8/26/22
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
