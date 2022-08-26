Read full article on original website
2022 Preseason Profile: Salina Central Football
After a brief stumble in 2020, the Central Mustangs got back to their winning ways in 2021, posting a 7-3 record and moving one step closer to a return to contender status. “We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good football players come through here in the last few years,” Mustang head coach Mark Sandbo said. “We’ve had a lot of success and we’ve had winning seasons in three of our four years now. We want to maintain the standard that we’ve set but we still feel like we have another step to take.”
