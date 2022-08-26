Read full article on original website
Round Star Logging Project Advances to Next Phase of Planning
As part of an ongoing effort to reduce wildfire hazards in the region’s wildland-urban interface (WUI), Flathead National Forest officials are advancing a timber project on a 28,300-acre segment of the Tally Lake Ranger District west of Whitefish. Dubbed the Round Star Project, the proposal calls for commercial timber...
John Repke is the Only Qualified Candidate
John Repke, resident of Whitefish, thank you for being a candidate for the Public Service Commission in district five. The endorsements you have received from highly credible individuals, give me the confidence that my vote for you will help bring back integrity to the Public Service Commission. Your understanding of the issues, your financial management skills and your extensive experiences are the qualities that will bring the needed honesty and professionalism to the Montana Public Service Commission.
Library Sees Resignations Following Bullet-Riddled Books
Two ImagineIF library advisors, including longtime employee Ann Brooks, have resigned from their posts due to perceived threats to their safety after several bullet-riddled books were dropped off at the library earlier this month. On Aug. 3, library staff in Kalispell found five books left in the overnight drop box...
UPDATE: Flathead County Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in Martin City
A 40-year-old Flathead County man remains jailed on homicide charges after an early Saturday morning shooting outside a Martin City bar left a woman dead and a man injured. Del Orrin Crawford was booked at the Flathead County Detention Center Aug. 27 on felony charges of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and evidence tampering.
Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Martin City
A man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly shot two people at a Martin City bar, killing a woman and critically injuring a man after a reported altercation, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Del Orrin Crawford, 40, was arrested on two felony charges...
