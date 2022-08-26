High School Teen Injured at Beamer Street Intersection. A teenager that attends Woodland High School was hospitalized on August 24 after being injured in a traffic accident in the city. The accident occurred at the intersection of Beamer and California streets. The location of the accident is in front of Woodland High School, where the injured person is a student. The student was said to have suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition. No additional information was provided.

WOODLAND, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO