Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Food Bank To Close Oak Park Location
At 10 a.m. every Monday, a line stretches across the parking lot and out into the street in front of Shiloh Baptist Church in Oak Park. It’s hot, but some congregate outside their cars in patches of shade. Some even bring their own chairs to sit. They’re killing time until the food pantry at Shiloh Baptist opens at 10:30 a.m.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom woman among 1st Peace Corps volunteers to return to service overseas
Folsom resident Amelia Samaniego is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the pandemic. “When my...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Family Fest returns September 24 at Vernon Street Town Square
Entertainment, Food and Family Fun at Annual Event. Roseville, Calif.- The annual return of Roseville Family Fest happens September 24, 2022 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square. Grab the family and come out to the event featuring 2 kid zones, 50+ vendors, live performances, food trucks, truck exploration zone...
'Experimentation now is a different game' | Elk Grove students educated on Fentanyl dangers
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Hundreds of high school students learned about the dangers of Fentanyl at Pleasant Grove High in Elk Grove Monday. Law enforcement experts said the deadly drug is being found in prescription pills sold to teens on social media and has even been discovered in vaping and marijuana products.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rosevilletoday.com
Dog Haus in west Roseville
Try Our Gourmet Dogs, Sausages, Burgers, Chicken, Plant-Based Proteins, Craft Beers Today. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin water hydrant rupture: Photos captured by Rocklin High School Teacher
Rocklin, Calif. – A water hydrant ruptured near the Walgreens and Wells Fargo Bank on Sunset and Park in Rocklin this morning. Local resident and Rocklin High School teacher Eric Sturgeon happened upon the scene and took some terrific pics to share. The Rocklin Fire Department arrived onsite and...
msn.com
Vacaville man en route to college is missing
Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Sacramento
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Can anyone own a casino in California? | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Following the early opening of Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, many community members have made their voices heard about their excitement and opposition to the casino. One ABC10 viewer asks, will other ethnicities have their own casinos in the future?. The Sky River Casino in...
Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Sacramento
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Sacramento, California on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
AOL Corp
House sells for $1.6 million in Davis, California
A 3,680-square-foot house built in 1859 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis was sold on July 31, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 2.9-acre lot.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
American River kayaker is the water’s best lost and found
American River kayaker is the water's best lost and found. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. When you’re 119 miles long and you twist and turn...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident Near Woodland High School Injures Teen
High School Teen Injured at Beamer Street Intersection. A teenager that attends Woodland High School was hospitalized on August 24 after being injured in a traffic accident in the city. The accident occurred at the intersection of Beamer and California streets. The location of the accident is in front of Woodland High School, where the injured person is a student. The student was said to have suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition. No additional information was provided.
KCRA.com
‘Safety concerns’ close Land Park Starbucks, first to happen in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses have closed in Sacramento’s Land Park area due to "safety concerns," the latest of which is Starbucks. A Starbucks spokesperson told KCRA 3 in part, “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities – challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by Covid.”
'All hands on deck' | Stockton community leader weighs in on recent uptick in homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department launched an investigation after a 57-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed near Stockton's downtown district Sunday morning, marking the city's 37th homicide in 2022. "There is a lot of contributing factors to what has conditioned our mind to believe that it's just...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
Sacramento Magazine
COVID-19: By the Numbers 8/26/22
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
Comments / 0