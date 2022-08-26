ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Food Bank To Close Oak Park Location

At 10 a.m. every Monday, a line stretches across the parking lot and out into the street in front of Shiloh Baptist Church in Oak Park. It’s hot, but some congregate outside their cars in patches of shade. Some even bring their own chairs to sit. They’re killing time until the food pantry at Shiloh Baptist opens at 10:30 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom woman among 1st Peace Corps volunteers to return to service overseas

Folsom resident Amelia Samaniego is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the pandemic. “When my...
FOLSOM, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Family Fest returns September 24 at Vernon Street Town Square

Entertainment, Food and Family Fun at Annual Event. Roseville, Calif.- The annual return of Roseville Family Fest happens September 24, 2022 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square. Grab the family and come out to the event featuring 2 kid zones, 50+ vendors, live performances, food trucks, truck exploration zone...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
OLIVEHURST, CA
msn.com

Vacaville man en route to college is missing

Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Sacramento

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Can anyone own a casino in California? | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Following the early opening of Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, many community members have made their voices heard about their excitement and opposition to the casino. One ABC10 viewer asks, will other ethnicities have their own casinos in the future?. The Sky River Casino in...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
AOL Corp

House sells for $1.6 million in Davis, California

A 3,680-square-foot house built in 1859 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis was sold on July 31, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 2.9-acre lot.
DAVIS, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

American River kayaker is the water’s best lost and found

American River kayaker is the water's best lost and found. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. When you’re 119 miles long and you twist and turn...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Accident Near Woodland High School Injures Teen

High School Teen Injured at Beamer Street Intersection. A teenager that attends Woodland High School was hospitalized on August 24 after being injured in a traffic accident in the city. The accident occurred at the intersection of Beamer and California streets. The location of the accident is in front of Woodland High School, where the injured person is a student. The student was said to have suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition. No additional information was provided.
WOODLAND, CA
KCRA.com

‘Safety concerns’ close Land Park Starbucks, first to happen in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses have closed in Sacramento’s Land Park area due to "safety concerns," the latest of which is Starbucks. A Starbucks spokesperson told KCRA 3 in part, “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities – challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by Covid.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

