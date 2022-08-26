Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
When looking for the best tablets money can buy at any given time, it's almost always a good idea to choose a brand and go with said company's latest and greatest models. Unless, of course, you're on a tight budget, in which case you might want to consider either a newer mid-ranger or an older flagship.
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Phone Arena
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Samsung is mixing and matching Galaxy S22 Ultra deals this week to take some attention away from its best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals. The 512GB S22 Ultra is getting a promo offer love on Samsung's online store that brings its price down to the wonderful $654.99, and that's for swapping an old and broken Galaxy S20 Ultra with a cracked screen for a new and shiny S22 Ultra.
Phone Arena
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
If you choose to ignore the somewhat contentious durability issues of the just-released OnePlus 10T, you might find it all but impossible to buy a better phone at a similar price right now. Then again, not everyone can afford to spend even $650 on a new handset, which is where last year's OnePlus 9 comes in.
When will my phone get Android 12?
Need to know which phones will get Android 12, or have already? Here is all the latest information we have.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set Is On Sale for More Than $1,000 Off Ahead of Labor Day
Samsung has no shortage of beloved technology. Beyond the popular Frame TVs, new tablets and even newer Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like the best-selling front load washer and dryer set that can be controlled entirely by your smartphone. Unlike other...
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
NFL・
The Verge
JBL’s new earbud charging case has a touchscreen so you can ditch the phone
JBL has just announced the Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds, featuring adaptive noise cancellation and customizable ANC alongside a charging case with a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen control panel. The display on the charging case allows you to flick through multiple screens where you can manage your music and make adjustments...
The Verge
Satellite connectivity on the Apple Watch Pro could be a game-changer
If you’re the type to read into Apple Event taglines, next week’s “Far Out” event certainly feels... space-y. It’s led Apple prognosticators to revive theories that Apple may be working on satellite features for emergency communications — both for the iPhone and perhaps the rumored Apple Watch Pro. Since the Apple Watch Pro is meant to be a Garmin competitor, satellite features could make it a real contender in the multisport GPS watch space.
The Verge
HP’s new 4K business webcam uses AI to keep your whole team in the frame
HP has a new webcam that feels familiar and uses AI to keep you and your fidgeting guests in the frame during meetings. The $199.99 HP 965 4K Streaming webcam is the company’s new business-oriented model that contains a Sony Starvis CMOS sensor, similar in spec (and price) to Dell’s 4K webcam offering, Elgato’s Facecam, and Razer’s Kiyo Pro. A home office 960 version is available in white but, according to HP spokesperson Christine Wahl, has identical specs, and after initially appearing on HP’s website with a $50 discount, the 960 is now priced identically with the 965.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Tab Fold unlikely to adopt the Ultra-Thin Glass screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are by far some of the most refined foldable devices to date. Samsung, by extension, is the leading force in the foldables market, thanks to its unparalleled experience in manufacturing the novel technology, its enormous market share in the segment, and its sophisticated supply chain.
The Verge
Some Dell XPS 13 Plus screens have a glue problem
Some early adopters of the new, beautiful, and undoubtedly polarizing Dell XPS 13 Plus have reported issues with its screen. Dell has confirmed to The Verge that it is aware of a screen issue on some OLED models of the device. The company is reaching out to impacted customers and appears to be recalling some products.
The Verge
The new 8BitDo Ultimate controller comes in October
8BitDo is taking a stab at the pro controller market with the release of the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller, which is currently available for preorder on Amazon and begins shipping on October 28th. 8BitDo’s older controllers like the SN30 Pro and Pro 2 have boasted a broad array of compatibility options thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity, but the Ultimate Controller will be available in three different configurations — Bluetooth ($69.99), 2.4Ghz ($49.99), or wired ($34.99) — based on your preferred console and connectivity method.
The Verge
The Sense75 is Drop’s take on the popular 75 percent keyboard
Mechanical-keyboard-focused retailer Drop has opened preorders for its latest keyboard, the Sense75. Unlike the retailer’s other recent keyboards like the Icon collection, where it sold pre-existing models in new configurations, the Sense75 is an all-new design — at least for Drop. The Sense75 incorporates a number of recent...
The Verge
Apple’s Far Out event: every update on new iPhones, Apple Watches, and more
Another Apple event is here, and we’re expecting a bunch of big announcements. On Wednesday, September 7th, at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, Apple will be holding both a virtual and in-person event to introduce its latest iPhones, Apple Watches, and more. The new iPhones are expected to include...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5G: should you finally upgrade?
If you were an early adopter of the Samsung foldables and are looking to upgrade, you may be considering a switch from the Galaxy Z Flip 5G to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new Samsung clamshell foldable features a better display, a bigger cover screen, more features, a bigger battery, and more. Surprisingly, the camera megapixel count has remained the same throughout the four generations of the Galaxy Z Flip lineup. But are the upgrades enough to tempt you to buy the latest device? Let’s find out.
The Verge
The Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones just got their first discount at Woot
Our Tuesday deals begin with the first substantial discount we’ve seen on the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones. The original price for the XM5 headphones was $399.99, but Woot has discounted them to just $339.99. If you’re okay with settling for Woot’s 90-day limited warranty instead of the one-year warranty offered by Sony, this is definitely a deal worth looking into. While the XM5 headphones don’t offer any sweeping changes over the previous iteration, the XM4, they still include some of the best noise cancelation capabilities you’ll find in a pair of headphones, in addition to improved sound quality and better performance on voice calls. Read our review.
Google Pixel Fold: Everything we know about the Pixel Notepad foldable
Google is reportedly working on a foldable Pixel phone with Google Tensor hardware. Here's everything we know about the rumored phone.
