ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22

Samsung is mixing and matching Galaxy S22 Ultra deals this week to take some attention away from its best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals. The 512GB S22 Ultra is getting a promo offer love on Samsung's online store that brings its price down to the wonderful $654.99, and that's for swapping an old and broken Galaxy S20 Ultra with a cracked screen for a new and shiny S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Xda Developers#Samsung Care Plus
Phone Arena

Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals

If you choose to ignore the somewhat contentious durability issues of the just-released OnePlus 10T, you might find it all but impossible to buy a better phone at a similar price right now. Then again, not everyone can afford to spend even $650 on a new handset, which is where last year's OnePlus 9 comes in.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Verge

JBL’s new earbud charging case has a touchscreen so you can ditch the phone

JBL has just announced the Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds, featuring adaptive noise cancellation and customizable ANC alongside a charging case with a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen control panel. The display on the charging case allows you to flick through multiple screens where you can manage your music and make adjustments...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Satellite connectivity on the Apple Watch Pro could be a game-changer

If you’re the type to read into Apple Event taglines, next week’s “Far Out” event certainly feels... space-y. It’s led Apple prognosticators to revive theories that Apple may be working on satellite features for emergency communications — both for the iPhone and perhaps the rumored Apple Watch Pro. Since the Apple Watch Pro is meant to be a Garmin competitor, satellite features could make it a real contender in the multisport GPS watch space.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

HP’s new 4K business webcam uses AI to keep your whole team in the frame

HP has a new webcam that feels familiar and uses AI to keep you and your fidgeting guests in the frame during meetings. The $199.99 HP 965 4K Streaming webcam is the company’s new business-oriented model that contains a Sony Starvis CMOS sensor, similar in spec (and price) to Dell’s 4K webcam offering, Elgato’s Facecam, and Razer’s Kiyo Pro. A home office 960 version is available in white but, according to HP spokesperson Christine Wahl, has identical specs, and after initially appearing on HP’s website with a $50 discount, the 960 is now priced identically with the 965.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Some Dell XPS 13 Plus screens have a glue problem

Some early adopters of the new, beautiful, and undoubtedly polarizing Dell XPS 13 Plus have reported issues with its screen. Dell has confirmed to The Verge that it is aware of a screen issue on some OLED models of the device. The company is reaching out to impacted customers and appears to be recalling some products.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The new 8BitDo Ultimate controller comes in October

8BitDo is taking a stab at the pro controller market with the release of the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller, which is currently available for preorder on Amazon and begins shipping on October 28th. 8BitDo’s older controllers like the SN30 Pro and Pro 2 have boasted a broad array of compatibility options thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity, but the Ultimate Controller will be available in three different configurations — Bluetooth ($69.99), 2.4Ghz ($49.99), or wired ($34.99) — based on your preferred console and connectivity method.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The Sense75 is Drop’s take on the popular 75 percent keyboard

Mechanical-keyboard-focused retailer Drop has opened preorders for its latest keyboard, the Sense75. Unlike the retailer’s other recent keyboards like the Icon collection, where it sold pre-existing models in new configurations, the Sense75 is an all-new design — at least for Drop. The Sense75 incorporates a number of recent...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5G: should you finally upgrade?

If you were an early adopter of the Samsung foldables and are looking to upgrade, you may be considering a switch from the Galaxy Z Flip 5G to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new Samsung clamshell foldable features a better display, a bigger cover screen, more features, a bigger battery, and more. Surprisingly, the camera megapixel count has remained the same throughout the four generations of the Galaxy Z Flip lineup. But are the upgrades enough to tempt you to buy the latest device? Let’s find out.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones just got their first discount at Woot

Our Tuesday deals begin with the first substantial discount we’ve seen on the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones. The original price for the XM5 headphones was $399.99, but Woot has discounted them to just $339.99. If you’re okay with settling for Woot’s 90-day limited warranty instead of the one-year warranty offered by Sony, this is definitely a deal worth looking into. While the XM5 headphones don’t offer any sweeping changes over the previous iteration, the XM4, they still include some of the best noise cancelation capabilities you’ll find in a pair of headphones, in addition to improved sound quality and better performance on voice calls. Read our review.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy