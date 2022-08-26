ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough County, IL

See who bought and sold property in McDonough County Aug. 12-22

By Helen Spencer
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago
• 820 W Jackson St., Macomb: $715,000/Macomb Group, LLC to Peoria Macomb Property, LLC

• 325 E Franklin St., Macomb: $72,000/Mark and Melody Anselment to Angela McCoy

• 708 Bobby Ave., Macomb: .22 acres/$136,000/Ann I Knell to Avalon Miller

• 230 Barsi Blvd., Macomb: $74,900/Bonnie J Laird to Xanthe Gast

• 332 W Calhoun St.: .22 acres/$48,000/Jason Sullivan to Christopher Allen

• 825 N 2200th Rd., Blandinsville: 79.84 acres$343,312/Dustin Moore to WP Outdoors, LLC

• 2305 N 2400th Rd., Blandinsville: 28.83 acres$484,191/Dustin Moore to Gary E Hess

• RR, Macomb: 19.21 acres/120,000/Nancy L Laverdiere to Laverdiere Construction, Inc

• 721 E Franklin St., Macomb: $168,000/Mary I Small Declaration of Trust dated February 28, 1994 to Andrew Engram

• 60 Carriage Hill, Macomb: $84,900/Raymond W Iversen and Karen J Iverson to Lauryn Mool

• 913 Penny Oaks Dr., Macomb: $113,900/Travis Houzenga to Richard Landi

• 1202 Woodland Tr., Macomb: $355,000/Mary Ann Schuld and Sara J Payne as co-trustees of the Ernest R Schuld and Mary Ann Schyuld Declaration of Trust dated January 11,2018 to Zalak N and Shivani Patel

• 120 Shady Ln., Macomb: $1,000,000/Karen Ingledue as Trustee of the Karen G Ingledue Trust to TS Storage LLC

• 10185 E 1800th St., Macomb: 188'x231'/$15,000/Jared and Melanie Beans to Rebecca Ellen Everly Trust

• 307 S Price St., Industry: .44 acres/$1,000/Sandra J Provine to Justin A Kelly

• 513 W McDonough St., Macomb: $35,000/Jessica Thorman to Evelia Abigail Murillo Cruz

• 101 Courtyard Ave., Bushnell: .13 acres/$168,000/Edward A McEwen as Successor Trustee of the Arthur L McEwen and Jean McEwen Family Trust to Gloria J Runyan

• 748 W Main St., Bushnell: 48'x75'/$1,200/Jeremy I Wright to Rita Jones

• 509 N McArthur St., Macomb: 60'x170'/$57,900/Matthew A Lawrence, et al to Mary Beth Mayner

• 1880 N 450th Rd., Plymouth: 1.94 acres/$89,000/Hunter C Fundel to Cohl M Cook

• 9825 US Hwy 136, Macomb: na/$275,000/Karen Tullius to Heartland Equities, LLC

• 619 E Washington, Macomb: 80'x175'/$105,000/James B Schisler Revocable Family Trust Agreement Dated October 9, 2002 to Devin N Rowland

• 901 W Jackson St., Macomb: $10,000/Sheriff of McDonough County Illinois to Lafayette Mart, LLC

• 340 N Lafayette St., Macomb: $300,000/Sheriff of McDonough County Illinois to Lafayette Mart, LLC

