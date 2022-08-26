Read full article on original website
Pixel Watch Price Leak Doesn't Inspire Confidence
Many people are looking forward to the launch of Google's long-anticipated Pixel Watch, but a new leak suggests its price tag may surprise fans.
Apple Trademark May Reveal A Major Detail About Mixed-Reality Headsets
Apple has filed trademark applications for its upcoming AR/VR headset in multiple markets across the globe centered around the term Reality, reports Bloomberg. In its home market, the patent applications have reportedly been filed on behalf of Apple by third parties to avoid detection. The series of trademark applications before the United States Patent and Trademark Office talk about Reality One, Reality Pro, and Reality Processor.
The Next Apple Watch Pro Could Tip The Balance Again
Apple is expected to introduce a pro version of its popular smartwatch series next month, but it may be the 2023 model that really catches everyone's attention.
Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Update Won't Happen Until Early 2023
Carl Pei's Nothing launched its first two products amid a sea of controversy and heated debates. Some felt that the Nothing Ear (1) buds fell one step short of delivering a truly unique design to the wireless earbuds market, while the Nothing Phone (1) has split camps on whether its Glyph gimmick was really worth the hype. Regardless of which side you're on, it's not hard to argue that Nothing is good at stirring up discussions that put it in the spotlight one way or another. The latest debate the company seems to have stirred up is regarding the first major update to the Nothing Phone (1), which its CEO and founder just confirmed won't be arriving this year in its final form.
Sonos' Next Speaker Leaks With Some Surprising Changes
A new leak claims Sonos is working on three new speakers, one of which has been described as a wireless model sporting some unique design choices.
Sony's Latest Dolby Atmos Soundbar Is A Gateway To 360 Spatial Sound
In 2021, Sony introduced the HT-A9 with its 360 Spatial Sound Mapping tech, and now it's making it more accessible with the HT-A3000 soundbar.
Why Android Apps Will Soon Work Seamlessly Across Different Devices
Apple users know what it's like to enjoy a seamless app experience between devices, but things are a bit rougher on Android. That will soon change.
Lamborghini's Biggest Electric Supercar Challenge Isn't What You Think — Exclusive Interview
Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr speaks to SlashGear about the brand's electric future and how it thinks differently than the competition.
The 5G Setting You Need To Turn Off On Your New iPhone
Starting with the iPhone 12, 5G has become a standard offering for Apple's long-running smartphone lineup. It certainly isn't going away anytime soon, so it's worth knowing a little more about the future of mobile data and how it works if you own one of these smartphones or you're keen to upgrade soon.
Is Amazon Buying Electronic Arts Or Not?
After some trouble with unvetted sources, it has been revealed there is little credence to the rumor that Amazon will purchase Electronic Arts.
Here's How To Screen Record On Your MacBook With Sound
Recording video with sound on a MacBook may seem like a daunting process, but it's easy with a little know-how and some built-in tools and software.
Today's Wordle Answer #434 - August 27, 2022 Solution And Hints
It took most players 4.5 guesses to solve today's Wordle puzzle; it took WordleBot four tries, and it took us three. It's a wonderful start to the weekend, and we want the same for you. So, we'll share hints and tips for solving today's puzzle, and also reveal the full answer in the second section.
A New Steam Deck Rival Is Coming With A Slide-Up Display And Keyboard
The Nintendo Switch and, more recently, the Steam Deck have revitalized handheld gaming, and now we're seeing more PC-based options hit the market.
T-Mobile Taps Starlink To Expand Mobile Coverage Using Satellite Internet
Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service will help T-Mobile bring an end to so-called dead zones. Here's what we know about the big plan.
Meta Project Cambria VR Headset Is Just Around The Corner
The rumored Project Cambria headset - a model that may launch as the Quest Pro - is closer to reality than ever, according to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.
Why The PS5 Just Got More Expensive In Many Regions
Sony has surprised its customers with a sudden PS5 price increase announcement. Though most consumers will pay a lot more, one market remains the same.
Corsair's 45-Inch Gaming Display Literally Bends Its OLED Before Your Eyes
We've seen plenty of flat monitors and curved gaming monitors, but Corsair's latest is one that's capable of transforming between the two styles.
8 Best Uses For Old Flat-Screen TVs
Send one less electronic to the landfill. These are the best, most creative ways to repurpose an old flat-screen TV.
Android Auto 8.0 Will Make You Wonder About Its Future
Android Auto has received its 8.0 designation, and that round number may have you convinced this is a major upgrade. Sadly, that's not the case.
Starlink Best Effort Option Tackles Slow Roll-Out With Slower Speed Warning
Starlink is offering a new option to people stranded on its waiting lists, but the solution may not be ideal for everyone. The satellite internet company recently sent out an e-mail offering people who have not managed to get access to the satellite internet service yet its new Best Effort option. This will grant the company's waiting customers access to the network but could have a huge impact on the quality of service they receive. Deciding to just wait may also be a worse option, with mid-2023 being Starlink's best guess for when a solid connection will be available for some customers.
