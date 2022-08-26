ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Apple Trademark May Reveal A Major Detail About Mixed-Reality Headsets

Apple has filed trademark applications for its upcoming AR/VR headset in multiple markets across the globe centered around the term Reality, reports Bloomberg. In its home market, the patent applications have reportedly been filed on behalf of Apple by third parties to avoid detection. The series of trademark applications before the United States Patent and Trademark Office talk about Reality One, Reality Pro, and Reality Processor.
SlashGear

Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Update Won't Happen Until Early 2023

Carl Pei's Nothing launched its first two products amid a sea of controversy and heated debates. Some felt that the Nothing Ear (1) buds fell one step short of delivering a truly unique design to the wireless earbuds market, while the Nothing Phone (1) has split camps on whether its Glyph gimmick was really worth the hype. Regardless of which side you're on, it's not hard to argue that Nothing is good at stirring up discussions that put it in the spotlight one way or another. The latest debate the company seems to have stirred up is regarding the first major update to the Nothing Phone (1), which its CEO and founder just confirmed won't be arriving this year in its final form.
SlashGear

The 5G Setting You Need To Turn Off On Your New iPhone

Starting with the iPhone 12, 5G has become a standard offering for Apple's long-running smartphone lineup. It certainly isn't going away anytime soon, so it's worth knowing a little more about the future of mobile data and how it works if you own one of these smartphones or you're keen to upgrade soon.
SlashGear

Today's Wordle Answer #434 - August 27, 2022 Solution And Hints

It took most players 4.5 guesses to solve today's Wordle puzzle; it took WordleBot four tries, and it took us three. It's a wonderful start to the weekend, and we want the same for you. So, we'll share hints and tips for solving today's puzzle, and also reveal the full answer in the second section.
SlashGear

Starlink Best Effort Option Tackles Slow Roll-Out With Slower Speed Warning

Starlink is offering a new option to people stranded on its waiting lists, but the solution may not be ideal for everyone. The satellite internet company recently sent out an e-mail offering people who have not managed to get access to the satellite internet service yet its new Best Effort option. This will grant the company's waiting customers access to the network but could have a huge impact on the quality of service they receive. Deciding to just wait may also be a worse option, with mid-2023 being Starlink's best guess for when a solid connection will be available for some customers.
SlashGear

SlashGear

