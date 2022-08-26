Read full article on original website
Mysterious Illness Spreading Through Dogs In Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyGaylord, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
Hunter Jones captures Pete Moss Invitational title
As the morning sun began to fully reveals itself to a cloudless sky, Benzie Central senior Hunter Jones dashes into top gear down the final straightaway, a mixture of grass and infield dirt.
Benzie County still beckons in late summer through early fall
Even as the days shorten and the mercury begins to drop, the waters still beckon, the stars still shine, music and fun are still around. The pace may slow and the crowds may diminish, but there's still plenty to do in beautiful Benzie County.
Local pair advocating for dedicated pickleball courts in Frankfort
When Denise Schubert and Denny Holcombe put out an invitation this summer for pickleball in Frankfort, they didn't expect the response they received.
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s next for Idlewild? Once known as the ‘Black Eden’ of Michigan
It was a safe haven for Black families and became famous for its nightlife. In the early 1900s, Idlewild was a resort town where Black people could legally buy property. But the 1,300 acres became largely abandoned in the ‘60s with desegregation. Local 4′s Paula Tutman has been following...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Traverse City, MI — 20 Top Places!
The sleepy Traverse City is a romantic location for holiday escapades for its stunning views, wineries, and dining opportunities. Besides national parks, picturesque port towns, and scenic highways, you’ll also have your choice of restaurants, serving meals from early morning all the way to late at night. Indeed, there...
Lake Ann man to turn 100 next month
William J. Morse grew up on his family farm near Lake Ann with his parents Bill and Esther Morse and his siblings Jean Rosa, Helen White and Jim Morse.
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
Benzie County makes changes to school resource officer management
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office will now manage both school resource officer positions, one of which was formerly under the control of the Frankfort Police Department.
40 scrap tires removed from Betsie Bay
How many scrap tires did Benzie County Recycling and Solid Waste and Benzie Conservation District remove from Betsie Bay?
Sleeping Bear Dunes river investigation spotlights access tensions
HONOR, MI — Who messed with Platte River Point?. That’s what the National Park Service is investigating after the Platte River outflow suddenly shifted in a way that makes it easier for boats to access Lake Michigan. The river, which winds through the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore...
Charter Communications donates $1,500 to Grow Benzie
Grow Benzie got a surprise donation from Charter Communications during a press event on Charter's expansion of internet services in Benzie County.
Lighthouse Café offers tasty breakfast, lunch in Elberta
When Sam Lathwell bought the Lighthouse Café in Elberta, she knew what she was getting into.
Art fair weekend brings crowds to Frankfort
Car shows, arts and crafts and live music all part of the big August weekend in Frankfort
Charter Communications to expand internet coverage in Benzie County
According to Spectrum representatives, the internet provider intends to use $1.2 million in federal Rural Development Opportunity Fund money and invest an additional $6 million to build a fiber-optic network.
Fire causes superficial damage to downtown Frankfort business
What was reported as a possible electrical fire spreading up the exterior wall of a downtown Frankfort business turned out to be a superficial fire.
Northern Michigan man accused of killing 66-year-old with cane, 2X4
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI -- A 51-year-old Clearwater Township man is being held on a $5 million bond after he was arrested and charged with murder last week. According to UpNorthLive, James Watrous called 911 around 11 p.m. on Aug. 23 to report that he had struck 66-year-old Garrett J. Hamminga with a cane and a 2x4.
Grace and Laurel helps anchor downtown Beulah
Grace & Laurel is a store that still sells items like Lodge Cast Iron Cookware and Wüsthof knives, but also things like Bechler Pottery,
