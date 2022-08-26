ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne City, MI

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Traverse City, MI — 20 Top Places!

The sleepy Traverse City is a romantic location for holiday escapades for its stunning views, wineries, and dining opportunities. Besides national parks, picturesque port towns, and scenic highways, you’ll also have your choice of restaurants, serving meals from early morning all the way to late at night. Indeed, there...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI
ABOUT

The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

