Yuma, AZ

Fraudulent schemes suspect makes second court appearance

By Samantha Byrd
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his workplace was formally charged Friday in court.

42-year-old Alfredo Ibarra appeared in court for the second time after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a local car dealership.

Ibarra was charged with stealing more than 44-thousand dollars from Plaza Auto Center.

“You, pursuant to a scheme or artifice to the fraud and their knowingly obtained any benefit from plaza auto center. It states specifically, unlawfully kept cash payments for vehicle purchases by means of false or fraudulent pretense, representations promises or material emissions, this is a class 2 felony,” said Judge Gregory S. Stewart.

Judge Gregory Stewart says Ibarra was formally charged for the crime.

“Fraudulent schemes and artifices. They indicate the belief that this offense occurred on or about a range of time. It states march through June of 2022,” said Judge Stewart.

The owner of the dealership, Tony Plaza Senior says Ibarra was one of the managers and had worked there for about five years.

Plaza adds that a few customers came forward, accusing Ibarra of stealing from the company.

Ibarra is currently out on bond after paying 35-thousand dollars.

Plaza says after the investigation is finished, every single customer will be taken care of if they were hurt in any way shape or form.

If you have any information about this ongoing investigation call 78-crime.

Ibarra will be back in court for his preliminary hearing on September 13th.

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

