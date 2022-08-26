ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

NebraskaTV

Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate in 2017 died Monday. State prisons officials said Patrick Schroeder, 45, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Schroeder admitted to killing his cellmate, Terry Berry, in 2017 because he said Berry was 'too talkative'. The state...
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
NebraskaTV

NTV's Grow: August 28, 2022

We showcase Nebraska agriculture at its Blue Ribbon Best!. The food, the fun, the fair—and the farm families. We've got lots of coverage of the Nebraska State Fair. Plus a local farmer never thought he'd be consulting with NASA. More on how the Space Agency is working with farmers.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Coffee Cup shortage impacting local java shops

KEARNEY, NEB. — Coffee lovers beware! what you drink your morning joe in is the latest to be hit by supply chain woes. According to a 2021 Gallup survey, 60% of U.S. Adults said they were unable to get the products they want. “Before I might have only needed...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Local bars welcomed the 2022 football season with Cornhusker fans

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Cornhuskers looked to be victorious in their season opener yet that was not the case. Early Saturday many Husker fans got together at watch parties as the day started full of hope for the Cornhusker loyals. “I love it when people come here instead...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced in stabbing case

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted in a stabbing case will spend several years behind bars. Buffalo County District Court records say Brandon Jacobs, 39, was sentenced to eight to 15 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Kearney Police said officers...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Vital Signs: The importance of preventative care

HASTINGS, NEB. — Early detection of any disease begins with calling up a doctor and making that appointment, but getting younger patients through the doors is proving to be quite the task. “I think that it helps the more often they’re here," said Danielle Malchow, a Family Nurse Practitioner...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Man sentenced in Kearney trailer court shooting case

KEARNEY, Neb. — A man accused in a Kearney shooting has been sentenced. Buffalo County District Court records say Trevon Weindorff, 22, was sentenced to two to five years in prison for attempted first-degree assault and carrying a concealed weapon. The charges stem from an August 2021 shooting at...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

VIDEO: Alabama deputy serving papers finds goat eating documents in patrol car

Alabama Deputy Casey Thrower with the Madison County Sheriff's Office was delivering some legal papers Friday when he was beset by a pair of goats. One goat jumped in the squad car uninvited and started munching down on some of his paperwork. The second goat thought it would be fun to jump on top of the patrol car and perch itself on the light bar.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Properly trimming your pets nails

KEARNEY, Neb. — If you are like most pet owners, trimming the nails can be intimidating, but Hilltop Pet Clinic’s Cheryl Moyer has some tricks of the trade to share. “You want to make sure that you know where the quick is before you trim,” said Moyer. The quick is the part of your pet’s that bleeds if you cut the nails too short because it has nerves and blood vessels. If you can see where the quick begins, you can safely cut the nails.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings College blanks Trinity International in season opener

DEERFIELD, Ill. — The Hastings College football team opened up its season by shutting out Trinity International 28-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Bronco defense was asked to take the field first and did so with a bang as Beasley Ihegworo stopped Melvin Bobo for a three yard loss on the game's first play from scrimmage. From there the defense forced a three-and-out giving the Hastings offense a short field.
HASTINGS, NE

