State Fair: Holle Evert, Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair features many vendors every year. Holle Evert, the Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales, joined NTV News and spoke about some of the vendors at the State Fair and what they have to offer.
Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
State Fair: Interview with Gary Zaitshik, Wade Shows Manager
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Carnival rides are a fun aspect of the Nebraska State Fair, and you can thank Wade Shows for the entertainment. Gary Zaitshik, the manager of Wade Shows, spoke with NTV News about some of the wild rides at the State Fair this year.
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate in 2017 died Monday. State prisons officials said Patrick Schroeder, 45, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Schroeder admitted to killing his cellmate, Terry Berry, in 2017 because he said Berry was 'too talkative'. The state...
NTV's Grow: August 28, 2022
We showcase Nebraska agriculture at its Blue Ribbon Best!. The food, the fun, the fair—and the farm families. We've got lots of coverage of the Nebraska State Fair. Plus a local farmer never thought he'd be consulting with NASA. More on how the Space Agency is working with farmers.
Allo provides number of services for Nebraskans
In business since 2003, Allo has been servicing Nebraskans with a number of services. Eric Kennedy has more on what they have to offer.
Coffee Cup shortage impacting local java shops
KEARNEY, NEB. — Coffee lovers beware! what you drink your morning joe in is the latest to be hit by supply chain woes. According to a 2021 Gallup survey, 60% of U.S. Adults said they were unable to get the products they want. “Before I might have only needed...
Local bars welcomed the 2022 football season with Cornhusker fans
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Cornhuskers looked to be victorious in their season opener yet that was not the case. Early Saturday many Husker fans got together at watch parties as the day started full of hope for the Cornhusker loyals. “I love it when people come here instead...
Kearney man sentenced in stabbing case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted in a stabbing case will spend several years behind bars. Buffalo County District Court records say Brandon Jacobs, 39, was sentenced to eight to 15 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Kearney Police said officers...
Ready to dive in? What Home Innovations Spas has to offer
Going strong for 32 years, Home Innovations Spas has what you need to vamp up your home. Deb Crist stopped by at the Nebraska State Fair with what they have to offer.
Vital Signs: The importance of preventative care
HASTINGS, NEB. — Early detection of any disease begins with calling up a doctor and making that appointment, but getting younger patients through the doors is proving to be quite the task. “I think that it helps the more often they’re here," said Danielle Malchow, a Family Nurse Practitioner...
U.S. Marshals and OPD need public assistance to find man accused of murder and robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is in need of the public's assistance in finding a man accused of murder and robbery, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Romeo Chambers, 25, is accused of a homicide in Kearney,...
Man sentenced in Kearney trailer court shooting case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A man accused in a Kearney shooting has been sentenced. Buffalo County District Court records say Trevon Weindorff, 22, was sentenced to two to five years in prison for attempted first-degree assault and carrying a concealed weapon. The charges stem from an August 2021 shooting at...
VIDEO: Alabama deputy serving papers finds goat eating documents in patrol car
Alabama Deputy Casey Thrower with the Madison County Sheriff's Office was delivering some legal papers Friday when he was beset by a pair of goats. One goat jumped in the squad car uninvited and started munching down on some of his paperwork. The second goat thought it would be fun to jump on top of the patrol car and perch itself on the light bar.
Hastings woman shares her story of surviving cancer after given only 2-3 months to live
HASTINGS, Neb — “He gave me about 2-3 months to live, and I’m still here,” said Linda Hepler. She has been through a lot in the last three years. “I got sick in 2019, and I didn’t know what was wrong, I just didn’t feel good,” said Hepler.
Pet Doc: Properly trimming your pets nails
KEARNEY, Neb. — If you are like most pet owners, trimming the nails can be intimidating, but Hilltop Pet Clinic’s Cheryl Moyer has some tricks of the trade to share. “You want to make sure that you know where the quick is before you trim,” said Moyer. The quick is the part of your pet’s that bleeds if you cut the nails too short because it has nerves and blood vessels. If you can see where the quick begins, you can safely cut the nails.
Hastings College blanks Trinity International in season opener
DEERFIELD, Ill. — The Hastings College football team opened up its season by shutting out Trinity International 28-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Bronco defense was asked to take the field first and did so with a bang as Beasley Ihegworo stopped Melvin Bobo for a three yard loss on the game's first play from scrimmage. From there the defense forced a three-and-out giving the Hastings offense a short field.
