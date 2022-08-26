KEARNEY, Neb. — If you are like most pet owners, trimming the nails can be intimidating, but Hilltop Pet Clinic’s Cheryl Moyer has some tricks of the trade to share. “You want to make sure that you know where the quick is before you trim,” said Moyer. The quick is the part of your pet’s that bleeds if you cut the nails too short because it has nerves and blood vessels. If you can see where the quick begins, you can safely cut the nails.

