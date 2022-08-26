Read full article on original website
Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
Wayne State partners with Creighton for Grand Island nursing program
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — If Nebraska doesn't act fast, our nursing shortfall is expected to surpass 5,000 in a few short years. Recognizing that, Grand Island launched a unique partnership with Wayne State College and Creighton University. It allows students to earn degrees from both and end up with...
State Fair: Holle Evert, Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair features many vendors every year. Holle Evert, the Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales, joined NTV News and spoke about some of the vendors at the State Fair and what they have to offer.
With thousands of exhibitors, the Nebraska State Fair kicked off the 4-H livestock shows
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Saturday, the day started with rainy conditions, but that didn't stop thousands of people from showing up at the State Fair and enjoying the livestock shows. On the show ring, kids in 4-H need to showcase what they have learned and worked on throughout...
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate in 2017 died Monday. State prisons officials said Patrick Schroeder, 45, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Schroeder admitted to killing his cellmate, Terry Berry, in 2017 because he said Berry was 'too talkative'. The state...
Allo provides number of services for Nebraskans
In business since 2003, Allo has been servicing Nebraskans with a number of services. Eric Kennedy has more on what they have to offer.
NTV's Grow: August 28, 2022
We showcase Nebraska agriculture at its Blue Ribbon Best!. The food, the fun, the fair—and the farm families. We've got lots of coverage of the Nebraska State Fair. Plus a local farmer never thought he'd be consulting with NASA. More on how the Space Agency is working with farmers.
Ready to dive in? What Home Innovations Spas has to offer
Going strong for 32 years, Home Innovations Spas has what you need to vamp up your home. Deb Crist stopped by at the Nebraska State Fair with what they have to offer.
Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
