arkadelphian.com
Jody Evans releasing first album, headlining benefit concert
Jody Evans is a busy man. In addition to serving the community as an officer with the Arkadelphia Police Department, the 2005 Nashville Star finalist and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story lead is set to perform live and to release his first studio album and his first music video this fall.
whiterivernow.com
Mountain View man dies in motorcycle accident
Arkansas State Police say a 25-year-old Stone County man was killed Thursday evening in a motorcycle accident south of Mountain View. The state police fatality report says Brandon C. Osborne of Mountain View was attempting to negotiate his northbound 2007 Kawasaki on Highway 5 when it crossed the centerline into the direct path of a 2020 Ford F150 that was heading southbound. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
Arkansas Town Banned From Giving Speeding Tickets After Writing Too Many
Screencap via THV 11 on YouTubeOver half the town's revenue came from traffic citations, running afoul of Arkansas state law.
fox16.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
whiterivernow.com
White River Health welcomes cardiologist
White River Health is pleased to welcome Bhaskar Bhardwaj, MD, Interventional Cardiologist. Dr. Bhardwaj (pictured) practices at White River Health Cardiology, formerly known as WRMC Cardiology, located at 16 Hospital Circle, Suite A, in Batesville. He joins Drs. Mahesh Anantha, Richard VanGrouw, and APRNs, Crystal Allen and Wil Moore. Dr....
Faulkner County sheriffs search for missing thirteen year old
VILONIA, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing child. 13-year-old Kaeden Born was last seen in Vilonia near Bush Lane and is believed to be wearing black shorts and an orange shirt. If you have any information...
KTLO
MH woman injured when vehicle crashed into tree in Ozark County
A Mountain Home woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-six-year-old Destiny Stone was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone was traveling on Missouri Highway 101. She was nearly a mile south of...
Kait 8
KTLO
Area man dead after motorcycle hits truck in Newton County
For the second time in three days, an area man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Twenty-one-year-old Blake Reddell of Western Grove was pronounced dead Saturday at the scene in Newton County. According to the Arkansas State Police, Reddell was traveling on Arkansas Highway 43 at Ponca....
KTLO
Salem man accused of taking rental vehicle from MH business
A Salem man is accused of taking a rental vehicle from a Mountain Home business and keeping it when he was directed to drive it to Alabama. Forty-one-year-old Randall Pool is charged with a felony count of theft of property (motor vehicle). According to the probable cause affidavit from the...
KTLO
whiterivernow.com
Motorcyclist leads authorities on pursuit
The pursuit to catch a motorcyclist fleeing from authorities came to a crashing end in Batesville last Thursday morning (Aug. 25). According to the incident report, Independence County Deputy Sheriff Chris Stump observed a motorcycle on North Central Avenue driven by a subject known to have an active arrest warrant.
KTLO
UPDATE: Marion County white panel jurors report Tuesday
Marion County jurors on the white panel do need to report Tuesday morning at 9 am in the Courthouse Courtroom. Those jurors on the blue panel do not need to report until Sept 12. As always, jurors should call the night before to confirm.
KTLO
Man who lived in Marion Co. cave with female teen makes court appearance
A 40 year-old man found living in a cave with a 14-year-old girl listed as a runaway appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Isaac James Melder has listed addresses in Farmington and Yellville on documents in his case file. Because part of the incident involving Medler and the girl...
KTLO
Mountain Home man arrested following domestic dispute that sends woman to hospital
A Mountain Home man was arrested following a domestic dispute Tuesday, that sent a female victim to the hospital, and who was later airlifted to Springfield for her injuries. A felony charge of domestic battery in the second degree has been filed against 31-year-old Joshua Caleb Woodell. According to the...
KTLO
Rural MH woman arrested for stealing local mail
Erika Rorie (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A rural Mountain Home woman is accused of stealing mail from several residents in the area. Thirty-eight-year-old Erika Rorie was also arrested Sunday morning on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, a deputy came...
KTLO
Traffic stop leads to discovery of an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure for a Marion County man
A Marion County man was arrested Friday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure.According to the Mountain Home Police Department report, 38-year-old Richard Hamilton was pulled over for speeding. When authorities ran his information, it returned a warrant dating back to April of this year.
Baxter County deputies arrest suspect in violent domestic call
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies with the Baxter County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a violent domestic disturbance at a residence in Briarcliff on Friday, August 26, and arrested 42-year-old Clayton Moore. The suspect was reportedly well-known to deputies and had a history of both violent behavior and...
insideedition.com
Police in Arkansas Town Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets for a Year
Cops in Menefee, Arkansas, are banned from writing speeding tickets for a year after an audit revealed that over half the town's revenue came from traffic violations, according to THV11. There are just over 300 people that live in the town, according to reports, and there is a state law...
KTLO
Salesville man accused of throwing insecticide on female, 2 deputies
Clayton Moore (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Salesville man is accused of barricading several people in a Briarcliff residence, stabbing another male in the hand and throwing insecticide on a female and two Baxter County deputies during a domestic incident. Forty-two-year-old Clayton Moore is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
