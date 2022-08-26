ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, AR

arkadelphian.com

Jody Evans releasing first album, headlining benefit concert

Jody Evans is a busy man. In addition to serving the community as an officer with the Arkadelphia Police Department, the 2005 Nashville Star finalist and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story lead is set to perform live and to release his first studio album and his first music video this fall.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
whiterivernow.com

Mountain View man dies in motorcycle accident

Arkansas State Police say a 25-year-old Stone County man was killed Thursday evening in a motorcycle accident south of Mountain View. The state police fatality report says Brandon C. Osborne of Mountain View was attempting to negotiate his northbound 2007 Kawasaki on Highway 5 when it crossed the centerline into the direct path of a 2020 Ford F150 that was heading southbound. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
fox16.com

AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

White River Health welcomes cardiologist

White River Health is pleased to welcome Bhaskar Bhardwaj, MD, Interventional Cardiologist. Dr. Bhardwaj (pictured) practices at White River Health Cardiology, formerly known as WRMC Cardiology, located at 16 Hospital Circle, Suite A, in Batesville. He joins Drs. Mahesh Anantha, Richard VanGrouw, and APRNs, Crystal Allen and Wil Moore. Dr....
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

MH woman injured when vehicle crashed into tree in Ozark County

A Mountain Home woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-six-year-old Destiny Stone was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone was traveling on Missouri Highway 101. She was nearly a mile south of...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

1 dead in evening highway crash

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 25-year-old Mountain View man died in a crash Thursday evening. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View at 6:22 p.m, Aug. 25. Brandon Osborne was north in a 2007 Kawasaki...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

Area man dead after motorcycle hits truck in Newton County

For the second time in three days, an area man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Twenty-one-year-old Blake Reddell of Western Grove was pronounced dead Saturday at the scene in Newton County. According to the Arkansas State Police, Reddell was traveling on Arkansas Highway 43 at Ponca....
KTLO

Salem man accused of taking rental vehicle from MH business

A Salem man is accused of taking a rental vehicle from a Mountain Home business and keeping it when he was directed to drive it to Alabama. Forty-one-year-old Randall Pool is charged with a felony count of theft of property (motor vehicle). According to the probable cause affidavit from the...
SALEM, AR
KTLO

Man dead after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck

A man was killed Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Twenty-five-year-old Brandon Osborne of Mountain View was pronounced dead at the scene south of Mountain View. According to the Arkansas State Police, Osborne was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 as he was attempting to negotiate a...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
whiterivernow.com

Motorcyclist leads authorities on pursuit

The pursuit to catch a motorcyclist fleeing from authorities came to a crashing end in Batesville last Thursday morning (Aug. 25). According to the incident report, Independence County Deputy Sheriff Chris Stump observed a motorcycle on North Central Avenue driven by a subject known to have an active arrest warrant.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Rural MH woman arrested for stealing local mail

Erika Rorie (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A rural Mountain Home woman is accused of stealing mail from several residents in the area. Thirty-eight-year-old Erika Rorie was also arrested Sunday morning on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, a deputy came...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
THV11

Baxter County deputies arrest suspect in violent domestic call

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies with the Baxter County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a violent domestic disturbance at a residence in Briarcliff on Friday, August 26, and arrested 42-year-old Clayton Moore. The suspect was reportedly well-known to deputies and had a history of both violent behavior and...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
insideedition.com

Police in Arkansas Town Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets for a Year

Cops in Menefee, Arkansas, are banned from writing speeding tickets for a year after an audit revealed that over half the town's revenue came from traffic violations, according to THV11. There are just over 300 people that live in the town, according to reports, and there is a state law...
MENIFEE, AR
KTLO

Salesville man accused of throwing insecticide on female, 2 deputies

Clayton Moore (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Salesville man is accused of barricading several people in a Briarcliff residence, stabbing another male in the hand and throwing insecticide on a female and two Baxter County deputies during a domestic incident. Forty-two-year-old Clayton Moore is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
SALESVILLE, AR

