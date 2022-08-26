Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Report: Alex Rodriguez 'Scrambling' to Raise Money for Timberwolves Ownership Deal
Alex Rodriguez's deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion is reportedly in jeopardy. Per Josh Kosman of the New York Post, Rodriguez was supposed to be an equal partner with e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore when they made a $250 million down payment in July 2021 that netted them a 20 percent stake in the team. However, Rodriguez reportedly failed to pay his full share and only came up with seven percent, while Lore covered the remaining 13 percent.
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Joe Harris Not on Trade Block After Undergoing Ankle Surgery Last Season
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly not interested in trading guard Joe Harris before the start of the 2022-23 season. Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported the Nets have "adamantly" said they are hanging on to Harris, who missed all but 14 games of last season because of an ankle injury.
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: Knicks, Jazz Not Ruling out Trade After RJ Barrett Contract
The New York Knicks' decision to finalize a four-year contract extension with forward RJ Barrett has reportedly brought an end to the team's trade talks with the Utah Jazz for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, at least for now. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Barrett had been a key piece in the...
Bleacher Report
RJ Barrett, Knicks Nearing Contract Extension Worth Up to $120M amid Mitchell Rumors
The New York Knicks surely envisioned RJ Barrett being a major part of their future when they selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, and they made a commitment with an eye on that future Monday. Barrett and the Knicks are finalizing a four-year...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions After RJ Barrett's Knicks Contract Extension
The New York Knicks made a huge commitment to their future Monday night, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they were closing in on a contract extension with scoring wing RJ Barrett. Barrett's agent, Bill Duffy, told Wojnarowski that the rookie extension is for four years and worth up to...
Bleacher Report
B/R NBA Future Rankings: Projecting Every Team's Next 3 Years
No one can predict the future, at least not with certainty. But with the NBA, that doesn't prevent us from trying. In this week's edition of the power rankings, we're going to sort teams by a combination of subjective factors, most of which will have an eye toward the future.
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Was Lakers' Most 'Consistent' Player Last Season, per Jeanie Buss
Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss paid embattled point guard Russell Westbrook a major compliment this week. In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Buss surprisingly called Westbrook the Lakers' "best player" last season:. "All I can say is that, from my point of view, [Westbrook] was our...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Markieff Morris Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Stint with Heat
Former Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris and the Brooklyn Nets agreed to a one-year contract on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The news comes as little surprise after Chris Milholen of Nets Daily reported last week that the two sides had mutual interest. Morris initially...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Hornets Rumors: Elfrid Payton Joins Kemba Walker, Isaiah Thomas Among Guard Targets
The Charlotte Hornets widened their list of point guard targets to include Elfrid Payton, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported a reunion with Isaiah Thomas is under consideration, and the Hornets would be open to bringing back Kemba Walker if he reaches a buyout with the Detroit Pistons.
Bleacher Report
Thunder's Chet Holmgren Undergoes Successful Surgery on Lisfranc Injury in Foot
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren had successful surgery on his Lisfranc injury on Tuesday. The Thunder announced Dr. David Porter at Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics performed the procedure. General manager Sam Presti announced last week that Holmgren would miss the entire 2022-23 season after suffering the injury...
Bleacher Report
NBA Exec: No One Is Thinking About Pairing LeBron, Bronny James Together Right Now
The rest of the NBA does not appear as invested in LeBron James playing with his son Bronny as the #JamesGang. While LeBron has made it clear he wants to play his final NBA season with Bronny, who will be draft-eligible in 2024, executives who spoke to Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated have been equally clear that the pairing is not on their mind at the moment.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Staffer 'Shocked' by Rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. 'in an Exciting Way'
Golden State Warriors first-round draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. was seen as a risky selection because of his injury history, but any concerns seem to have faded as he is reportedly further along in his development than expected. C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Baldwin has already...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Bold Trades for NBA Contenders: Targeting Myles Turner, Ben Simmons, More
NBA teams have less than a month before training camps open to make their final roster alterations, which will primarily consist of trades following a dried-up free-agent market. This means one last chance for teams with playoff (or championship) aspirations to add talent, much like we just saw with the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Were 'Resistant' to Horton-Tucker for Beverley Trade at Start of Talks
The Los Angeles Lakers changed their tune on Talen Horton-Tucker when they traded him to the Utah Jazz in a deal for Patrick Beverley. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday the Lakers "were clearly resistant to the idea" in July. They decided to move Horton-Tucker in part because Kyrie Irving appears all but certain to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. In addition, LeBron James committing to the team for at least the 2023-24 season gave L.A. an incentive to execute a win-now move.
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade Was 'Never Really Aggressively Pursued' by MIA
The Miami Heat were considered one of the favorites to trade for Kevin Durant when the 12-time All-Star wanted to be dealt by the Brooklyn Nets, but their actual level of interest may have been overstated. Appearing on Stugotz's STUpodity podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Heat Nation), the Heat "never...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Likes Tweet Showing QB in Dolphins Uniform amid Ravens Contract Talks
Contract talks between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens appear to be getting tense, with the 2019 NFL MVP's self-imposed deadline for a long-term extension looming. Jackson, who has been making some noise on social media lately, liked a fan's tweet showing him in a Miami Dolphins jersey:. This article...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Rumors: John Wall 'Looked Sharp' in Workouts; 'Poised to Be a Contributor'
Things appear to be firing on all cylinders on the John Wall comeback trail. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wall has "looked sharp in offseason workouts and appears poised to be a contributor for the Clippers." The five-time All-Star signed a two-year $13.2 million contract with the Clippers in July...
Bleacher Report
Chris Paul Says He's Udonis Haslem's 'Biggest Fan' amid Criticism of Heat Contract
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul sees the utility in the Miami Heat bringing Udonis Haslem back for a 20th season in the NBA. Speaking to a group of high school players in Los Angeles, Paul said he might be Haslem's "biggest fan" because older veterans can be valuable in setting an example for younger teammates:
Bleacher Report
Eagles Rumors: Jalen Reagor Trade Market 'Heating Up' Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline
Jalen Reagor's disappointing run with the Philadelphia Eagles is reaching its endpoint. Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds reported Reagor's trade market is "heating up" ahead of Tuesday's deadline for 53-man roster cuts. It's likely the 2020 first-round pick will be traded or released by the 4 p.m. ET cutoff...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Has 'Strongly Resisted' Sitting Russell Westbrook amid Trade Buzz
Russell Westbrook's future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains a hot topic this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the trade rumors surrounding the star point guard won't have an effect on his playing time while he's on the team. Sources told Stein that "the Lakers, to date, have strongly resisted the idea of shelving Westbrook completely until they can find a trade for him."
Comments / 0