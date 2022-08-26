The rest of the NBA does not appear as invested in LeBron James playing with his son Bronny as the #JamesGang. While LeBron has made it clear he wants to play his final NBA season with Bronny, who will be draft-eligible in 2024, executives who spoke to Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated have been equally clear that the pairing is not on their mind at the moment.

