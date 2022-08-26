Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Zanesville Concert Association Kicks Off Their 2022-2023 Season
ZANESVILLE, OH- Get ready to listen to Horns and Flutes and Barbershop Quartets and Pianos, oh my, cause the Zanesville Concert Association is delivering world-class performances for an inexpensive price at Secrest Auditorium in Zanesville, Ohio. Tickets are $55, but for just $10 more, you can purchase an adult membership that includes admission to all of there concerts, plus additional concerts in Mt. Vernon, all while supporting the performing arts.
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
WHIZ
Schaffer announces state funding for several area projects
COLUMBUS – State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) Monday announced that the state’s Controlling Board approved over $6 million in funding for numerous projects throughout Fairfield, Guernsey, and Muskingum Counties. “I applaud the State of Ohio’s efforts to support and fund these critical capital projects throughout the 20th Senate...
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
WHIZ
Little Free Library at Westview Community Park
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Take a book. Share a book. Now you can now do both at Westview Community Park!. A brand new Little Free library can now be found within the park which was once home to Westview Elementary School. The book-sharing box, part of a global network of...
WHIZ
Habitat for Humanity and Muskingum County Commissioners Discuss ARPA Funding
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Ohio is a nonprofit that assists low income households with housing issues ranging from making repairs to providing cost efficient homes. Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Ohio Executive Director Ken Oehlers explained how the nonprofit uses American Rescue Plan Act funding, provided to local governments by the federal government, to assist homeowners in need.
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for May 2022
1. $2,650,000; 333 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Brian Schottenstein from Melanie Schottenstein. 2. $2,200,000; 6804 Ohio Canal Ct. NW, Canal Winchester; Chad M. & Brandee L. Crist, trustees, from A&A Bros Investments LLC. 3. $2,000,000; 5405 Red Bank Rd., Galena; 5405 Red Bank Road LLC from Michele Auddino. 4. $1,995,000;...
WHIZ
Tashia Ann Parrill
Tashia Ann Parrill, 49 of Zanesville died unexpectedly at her residence following a sudden illness. She was born June 24, 1973 in Zanesville, Ohio, where she continued to live and grow up. Tashia graduated from Maysville High School, was definitely a character and despite her struggles with addiction, she loved her kids.
sciotopost.com
New Location: Bane-Welker Farm Equipment Builds in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A popular Farm Equipment and service center is getting a new building off US-23 in Pickaway County. Bane-Walker Equipment is an Employee-Owned company that established itself in 2013 when two successful Case IH dealers (Bane Equipment & North Central Agri-Power) consolidated and became one company. 50 years of experience was combined in the industry.
WHIZ
Meet Titan, the K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center handles a number of lost dogs that carry a demeanor of being raised in a loving home and being ready to fit right in with their next family. This week, K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Titan, an adult, terrier-mix that looks like a Titan but behaves like a friend.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WHIZ
Arthur E. Conn
Arthur E. Conn, 81, of Kimbolton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Arthur was born in Canton, Ohio on October 9, 1940. He is the son of the late Arthur Conn and Ruth (Hess) Furney. He is preceded in death by his foster parents Josephine and Charles McCauley, two brothers, William Conn and Thomas Conn and his two sisters, Patricia Bradford and Saundra Mossman.
'I'm the oldest fella doing this job': Ohio State Redcoat reflects on over 5 decades of service
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No one who enters Ohio Stadium can get to their seat without encountering at least one Redcoat. It takes 500 of them to make game days run like clockwork. And most of those who have entered the Shoe in the past 50 years have passed by John Austin.
newsforce247.com
Morrow County Fair Opens for Day One on Monday!
The first day of the 172nd Morrow County Fair! Today is Morrow County Commissioners Day!. -Candies & Baked Goods in place between 8 and 10 am. -Exhibitor Check-in and Booth-set up is 9 am to 8 pm. -Horse and Pony ABC Judging is 9 am until 7 pm. -Harness Racing...
WHIZ
Paul Kenneth Harper
Paul Kenneth Harper, 77, of East Fultonham/Zanesville, passed away in the comfort of his son’s home with both sons present on August 26, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1945, in Zanesville, a son of the late Kenneth and Alice (Crawford) Harper. Paul was a member of Central...
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week three football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week three of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio it’s an MVL cross-over matchup between Philo and Morgan. The Raiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2007. Philo comes into the game 1-1. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Sam Hatfield Stadium.
Columbus seminary on probation after not meeting accreditation criteria
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is home to the only seminary in the United States that’s directly linked to the Vatican, and its accreditation is in jeopardy. The Pontifical College Josephinum was placed on probation by the Higher Learning Commission, an accreditation organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. The college has trained 1,900 […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
End Overdose in Knox County
Observed on the 31st of August each year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change to reduce the harms associated with drug use. The Knox Substance Abuse Action Team (KSAAT) invites the Knox County community to...
thepostathens.com
Morgan Wallen cancels Oct. 13 show at Flannagan’s Dublin
Morgan Wallen fans in the Columbus, OH region have been at crossroads ever since the country artist sold out the Flannagan’s Dublin venue in just seconds. Wallen was set to play at the tavern-styled concert venue on Oct. 13 of this year where 4,000 attendees were expected to come out and support.
