Honolulu, HI

FanSided

Vanderbilt at Hawaii: 3 takeaways from 63-10 Vandy rout

The Vanderbilt Commodores came out of the gate rocking last night in Honolulu, as they crushed the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii 63-10. Here are three takeaways from Vanderbilt at Hawaii. With Vanderbilt at Hawaii, many thought this game would be a weird one for the Commodores to pull out. After...
HONOLULU, HI
247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
KITV.com

First home game has fans fired up, even with the first loss of the season

HONOLULU (KITV)- The score may not have been what fans wanted, but hometown fans who stood in the stands and cheered for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team were still fired up about the first game of the season. There's something special about seeing it firsthand, you can't experience any other way.
HONOLULU, HI
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pittsburgh sweeps Hawaii on second day of Texas A&M volleyball tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The lessons continued for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team on Day 2 of the Texas A&M Invitational. They came not from the host Aggies as they did in a five-set defeat in Friday’s 2022 season opener. The other side of the net was occupied by No. 6 Pittsburgh, steaming after an upset defeat at the hands of No. 25 San Diego the day before.
HONOLULU, HI
ng-sportingnews.com

Little League World Series 2022 live score, results, highlights from Hawaii vs. Tennessee in USA final

What better place for a young baseball player to announce themselves than in Williamsport?. The hillsides around Lamade Stadium are already lively. When Jaron Lancaster steps to the mound, they're electric. The Hawaiian two-way ace has been the star of the show at the 2022 Little League World Series, whiffing batters on the mound and terrorizing pitchers at the plate.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cohen Sakamoto struck out seven and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer as Hawaii continued its run through the Little League World Series on Saturday with 5-1 win over Tennessee to advance to the championship game. Hawaii will play Curacao, 1-0 winners over Taiwan...
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
KHON2

Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

A total body workout designed to keep kupuna strong

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we all get older, doctors say, it’s important to keep the body active — but doing so can be fun and doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Every Monday morning, you’ll find the group of seniors of the Silver & Fit class doing cardio, strength training and even a little […]
WAIPAHU, HI

