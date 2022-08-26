Read full article on original website
‘Bows Football Final — Vanderbilt reaction
The latest episode of 'Bows Football Final explores the debut game of the Timmy Chang era as UH's head coach.
Showdown between No. 1 Kahuku, No. 2 Punahou looms
A pair of 3-0 teams in Kahuku and Punahou are set to meet on the North Shore this week.
Vanderbilt at Hawaii: 3 takeaways from 63-10 Vandy rout
The Vanderbilt Commodores came out of the gate rocking last night in Honolulu, as they crushed the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii 63-10. Here are three takeaways from Vanderbilt at Hawaii. With Vanderbilt at Hawaii, many thought this game would be a weird one for the Commodores to pull out. After...
247Sports
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Clark Lea said following Vanderbilt's dominant Week 0 win at Hawaii
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores went out to Hawaii on Saturday night and left the island with a massive 63-10 victory. After the game, Lea was understandably in a good mood, having just won the season opener by 53 points. Here’s some of what Lea said in his postgame...
Hawaii’s youth baseball prowess stands alone
With Hawaii's relatively tiny population of 1.4 million residents, how do the islands dominate the rest of the heavily-played Little League Baseball world?
Hawaii women’s soccer closes weekend with victory over Nicholls State
The Hawaii soccer team improved to 2-1 for the 2022 season on Sunday.
KITV.com
First home game has fans fired up, even with the first loss of the season
HONOLULU (KITV)- The score may not have been what fans wanted, but hometown fans who stood in the stands and cheered for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team were still fired up about the first game of the season. There's something special about seeing it firsthand, you can't experience any other way.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pittsburgh sweeps Hawaii on second day of Texas A&M volleyball tournament
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The lessons continued for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team on Day 2 of the Texas A&M Invitational. They came not from the host Aggies as they did in a five-set defeat in Friday’s 2022 season opener. The other side of the net was occupied by No. 6 Pittsburgh, steaming after an upset defeat at the hands of No. 25 San Diego the day before.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Honolulu Little League team received a warm welcome Monday afternoon as they returned home following their World Series win. Their plane touched down at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 1:30 p.m. with a water cannon to celebrate their big win. Family, friends...
Hawaii women’s volleyball swept by No. 25 San Diego
The UH women's volleyball team was swept by San Diego on Sunday.
UH fans bring the energy for the season opener
UH fans at The Green concert before the season opener against Vanderbilt
Honolulu Little League wins U.S. championship over Tennessee, to face Curacao in LLWS championship Sunday
Honolulu Little League will face Curacao's Pabao Little League in Sunday's LLWS championship game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Little League World Series 2022 live score, results, highlights from Hawaii vs. Tennessee in USA final
What better place for a young baseball player to announce themselves than in Williamsport?. The hillsides around Lamade Stadium are already lively. When Jaron Lancaster steps to the mound, they're electric. The Hawaiian two-way ace has been the star of the show at the 2022 Little League World Series, whiffing batters on the mound and terrorizing pitchers at the plate.
KITV.com
Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cohen Sakamoto struck out seven and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer as Hawaii continued its run through the Little League World Series on Saturday with 5-1 win over Tennessee to advance to the championship game. Hawaii will play Curacao, 1-0 winners over Taiwan...
Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 27, 2022
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 27, 2022.
JOURNEY adds one final performance in Honolulu
JOURNEY has sold out their October 5 show, but if you didn't get the chance to buy tickets, they have added a second and final show.
KHON2
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
A total body workout designed to keep kupuna strong
HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we all get older, doctors say, it’s important to keep the body active — but doing so can be fun and doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Every Monday morning, you’ll find the group of seniors of the Silver & Fit class doing cardio, strength training and even a little […]
