ewrestlingnews.com
The Pat McAfee Show Departing SiriusXM
WWE commentator and radio host Pat McAfee has announced that his podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, is leaving Sirius XM Radio. McAfee himself confirmed the news to The New York Post. McAfee said that their contract with the network expired, and the network did not make an offer to renew...
News On Stephanie McMahon, Titus O’Neil, Roman Reigns, RAW, More
WWE posted the following video today, showing the entrance theme for Axiom, “Strike Force”:. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil took to Twitter on Monday to announce a $100,000 donation to Connor’s Cure by the Bullard Family Foundation. For those unaware, September marks the start of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
Nikki Bella Gets Married To Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev recently got married after becoming engaged in 2019. Nikki confirmed the news today on Instagram, writing,. “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, ’Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo.”
