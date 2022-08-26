Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Licking Road closure
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. Licking Road will be closed on Tuesday, August 30, between Rehl Road and Dillon Falls Roadd from 8:30am – 2:30pm. Crews will be removing trees along roadway.
ODOT finds no structural damage to west Columbus bridge after highway trailer fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation did not find any structural damage done to a west Columbus after a trailer caught fire underneath it on Sunday. Police said a trailer was on fire around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes where Interstate 670 and I-70 come together.
Your Radio Place
Linden Avenue in Zanesville is scheduled to have nightly closures because of I-70 bridge work
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Work on Interstate 70 continues in Zanesville and motorists will face some nightly road closures. According to ODOT, Linden Avenue under I-70 will be closed for nightly closures on Monday and Tuesday (August 29-30) while work is underway on the Muskingum River Bridge. The closures are expected to take place fdrom 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.
WHIZ
Schaffer announces state funding for several area projects
COLUMBUS – State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) Monday announced that the state’s Controlling Board approved over $6 million in funding for numerous projects throughout Fairfield, Guernsey, and Muskingum Counties. “I applaud the State of Ohio’s efforts to support and fund these critical capital projects throughout the 20th Senate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
Your Radio Place
Ohio approves rail crossing upgrades for Coshocton County
COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Coshocton County. Ohio Central Railroad (OHCR) will install active warning devices at the County Road 273 grade crossing in Coshocton County by August 24, 2023. The PUCO will provide funds from the State Grade Crossing Protection Fund to cover the Commission’s cost of the projects. Preliminary cost estimates of the project are $144,000. The PUCO will provide funding up to $50,000 and OHCR will fund any remaining costs plus maintenance.
WHIZ
Pedestrian Killed in White Cottage
The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that took place in White Cottage this weekend. The accident happened around 1:25pm Saturday on County Road 652, Limestone Valley Road near Township Road 128 Foxfire Drive. The patrol said 19-year-old Colton Buck was westbound...
sciotopost.com
Structure Fire in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Fire department has been called to the scene of barn fire in New Holland around 9 am on Monday. According to early reports, the fire is at the 26900 block of Locus Grove Road in New Holland. Mutual aid was called in from Williamsport, Tanker, and Manpower...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
Helicopter Called for a Crash on Route 50
Vinton County – Emergency medical has been called in from both Ross and Vinton county on US Route 50 around 10:30 this morning. According to early reports, the crash occurred around 527 US Route 50 where Vinton responded and called Ross County as mutual aid to the location. The report said that at least one person is entrapped and needing to be extricated. Firefighters on the scene called for a medical helicopter.
wtuz.com
Weekend Rollover Crash Sends Two to Hospital
Nick McWilliams reporting – A crash in Bethlehem Township in Coshocton County sent two young adults to the hospital over the weekend. The crash along State Route 60 was reported late Saturday to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. According to sheriff’s records, the investigation led deputies to determine...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Man Driving Stolen Vehicle Crashes and Starts Fire
PICKAWAY – One person is in the hospital and may be facing charges after crashing a stolen vehicle he was driving. Troopers are investigating a crash that occurred on August 28 at approximately 9:13 p.m. at the intersection of Cromley Rd. and Little Walnut Rd. in Pickaway County. A 1998 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Cromley Rd., driven by Thomas A. Coverdale, 51, when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Little Walnut Rd. The pickup traveled through the intersection, off the west edge of Little Walnut Rd., and struck a tree. Firefighters were called to the scene because the vehicle was smoking and possibly on fire.
orbitmediaonline.com
Fire department called to residence hall on Sunday
A fire alarm was pulled inside of Muskingum University’s Patton Hall on Sunday evening around 8:40 p.m. New Concord Police Chief Matt Hamsher said the fire department was dispatched regarding an unknown odor inside of Patton–a residence and dining hall–located on Muskingum’s east hill. When the fire department arrived they detected a smell that was consistent with something burning. This led them to evacuate the building to ensure student safety and to locate the source of the smell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
Missing woman from Granville found safe
GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Police Department in Licking County said a 80-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
WHIZ
Zanesville Concert Association Kicks Off Their 2022-2023 Season
ZANESVILLE, OH- Get ready to listen to Horns and Flutes and Barbershop Quartets and Pianos, oh my, cause the Zanesville Concert Association is delivering world-class performances for an inexpensive price at Secrest Auditorium in Zanesville, Ohio. Tickets are $55, but for just $10 more, you can purchase an adult membership that includes admission to all of there concerts, plus additional concerts in Mt. Vernon, all while supporting the performing arts.
NBC4 Columbus
Hot & humid, storms develop Monday afternoon
We’ve got a hot and muggy start to the workweek, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s, but feeling hotter with high humidity. We will see a few spotty showers earlier on in the day, but the heavier rain and thunderstorms do hold off until mid-afternoon and into the evening hours. A few strong storms are possible, and currently, the Storm Prediction Center has our forecast area under a “marginal” risk for severe weather, which is a 1 on a scale of 1-5. Our greatest threats will be strong winds, and also the potential for localized flooding in areas that see training storms.
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: Fly-In at Pickaway County Memorial Airport
PICKAWAY – Pickaway County Memorial Airport is having a special fly-in event in September that will bring in several rare historical planes for fun for the whole family. The event is offering airplane rides, food trucks, and the ability to get up and close to some amazing aircraft. The...
614now.com
Here’s when the first Ohio location of this national Southern-inspired restaurant chain is opening
A little Southern charm is coming to the Columbus area. Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, the popular Asheville, North Carolina-based restaurant chain, is slated to open its first-ever Ohio location in October, although an exact date was not announced. The eatery will be located at 1678 Lane Ave. in...
Comments / 0