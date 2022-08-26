PICKAWAY – One person is in the hospital and may be facing charges after crashing a stolen vehicle he was driving. Troopers are investigating a crash that occurred on August 28 at approximately 9:13 p.m. at the intersection of Cromley Rd. and Little Walnut Rd. in Pickaway County. A 1998 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Cromley Rd., driven by Thomas A. Coverdale, 51, when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Little Walnut Rd. The pickup traveled through the intersection, off the west edge of Little Walnut Rd., and struck a tree. Firefighters were called to the scene because the vehicle was smoking and possibly on fire.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO