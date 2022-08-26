Judge approves clearing Oakland Wood Street encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A judge gave Caltrans, the City of Oakland, and Alameda County a green light to raze one of Oakland’s largest homeless encampments to prevent a potential “catastrophic explosion” if another fire ignites.

Judge William Orrick approved the city’s proposal to begin clearing out the encampment, starting on Labor Day. Unsheltered men and women will be forced out of the area in three phases stretching over six weeks. The first phase will target the north end of the encampment.

During Friday’s hearing, attorneys and spokespersons from the city, council, and Caltrans admitted that no one has taken a census of Wood Street to find out how many people actually live there. Wood Street unsheltered residents who attended the hearing via a Zoom video feed said their tight-knit community is comprised of hundreds of residents.

Judge Orrick admitted that the city’s plan was, “Not perfect. But it is a thoughtful proposal based on the resources that the city has. This is not a solution, in any normal sense. But it will address the problems that have been raised, in a legal way.”

Several fires ignited in the Wood Street encampment over the summer. Caltrans said its crews urgently need to reduce sources of ignition and fuel “expeditiously.”

Men and women who live on Wood Street pleaded with the judge to allow their community to stay-put until better housing shelter solutions are available.

Judge Orrick didn’t budge.

“The idea that this has been rushed does not take into account the fact that Caltrans filed its notices back on July 15. I don’t have the authority, because there is no constitutional right to housing, to allow Wood Street to remain on property. I recognize that you have a community. They don’t want to house human beings where there have been so many fires. It’s a significant public health concern for everybody,” the judge told Wood Street residents.

The judge declined Caltrans’ request to begin clearing out the encampment on Monday. Instead, Orrick said unsheltered residents deserved to have one more week to move their possessions.

The most controversial issue debated during Friday’s hearing was over Recreational Vehicles. City and county representatives said they have zero “safe space parking spaces” available for RVs.

The judge told attorneys for the city, county, and Caltrans that they need to ensure that unsheltered residents’ RVs and other vehicles are not “lost” when the camp is cleared out.

“These are vehicles of human beings and they are not to be lost,” Judge Orrick said.

Caltrans attorney Mark Guenzi said, “It’s going to be difficult. RV’s could have hazardous materials inside. Many of these vehicles that are being inhabited are very damaged and not able to be moved.”

Judge Orrick said, “Mr. Guenzi you are the one who is trying to evict people from your property. You have the right to do that. They have the right to maintain their property. I want to make sure the people who own that property don’t lose that property. I don’t have a solution. The three of you (city, county, Caltrans representatives) need to work that out.”

