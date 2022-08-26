ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Bleacher Report

3 Instant Reactions After RJ Barrett's Knicks Contract Extension

The New York Knicks made a huge commitment to their future Monday night, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they were closing in on a contract extension with scoring wing RJ Barrett. Barrett's agent, Bill Duffy, told Wojnarowski that the rookie extension is for four years and worth up to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

5 NBA Teams That Will Regret Their 2022 Offseason

NBA rosters are largely set now, although we could still see a few trades and minor free-agent signings before training camps begin in late September. Since most teams are likely done making moves, it's safe to start reviewing every team's body of work between the draft, free agency, contract extensions and trades.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

B/R NBA Future Rankings: Projecting Every Team's Next 3 Years

No one can predict the future, at least not with certainty. But with the NBA, that doesn't prevent us from trying. In this week's edition of the power rankings, we're going to sort teams by a combination of subjective factors, most of which will have an eye toward the future.
Bleacher Report

Nets Rumors: Markieff Morris Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Stint with Heat

Former Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris and the Brooklyn Nets agreed to a one-year contract on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The news comes as little surprise after Chris Milholen of Nets Daily reported last week that the two sides had mutual interest. Morris initially...
Hoops Rumors

Markieff Morris to sign with Nets on one-year deal

The Brooklyn Nets will add veteran forward Markieff Morris on a one-year contract, tweets Shams Charania of The Atheltic. Morris spent last season with the Miami Heat but appeared in just 17 games after suffering a neck injury. He averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per night and likely would have played a much larger role if he hadn’t been hurt.
Bleacher Report

NBA Exec: No One Is Thinking About Pairing LeBron, Bronny James Together Right Now

The rest of the NBA does not appear as invested in LeBron James playing with his son Bronny as the #JamesGang. While LeBron has made it clear he wants to play his final NBA season with Bronny, who will be draft-eligible in 2024, executives who spoke to Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated have been equally clear that the pairing is not on their mind at the moment.
Bleacher Report

Bold Trades for NBA Contenders: Targeting Myles Turner, Ben Simmons, More

NBA teams have less than a month before training camps open to make their final roster alterations, which will primarily consist of trades following a dried-up free-agent market. This means one last chance for teams with playoff (or championship) aspirations to add talent, much like we just saw with the...
Bleacher Report

Report: Lakers Were 'Resistant' to Horton-Tucker for Beverley Trade at Start of Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers changed their tune on Talen Horton-Tucker when they traded him to the Utah Jazz in a deal for Patrick Beverley. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday the Lakers "were clearly resistant to the idea" in July. They decided to move Horton-Tucker in part because Kyrie Irving appears all but certain to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. In addition, LeBron James committing to the team for at least the 2023-24 season gave L.A. an incentive to execute a win-now move.
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade Was 'Never Really Aggressively Pursued' by MIA

The Miami Heat were considered one of the favorites to trade for Kevin Durant when the 12-time All-Star wanted to be dealt by the Brooklyn Nets, but their actual level of interest may have been overstated. Appearing on Stugotz's STUpodity podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Heat Nation), the Heat "never...
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA Has 'Strongly Resisted' Sitting Russell Westbrook amid Trade Buzz

Russell Westbrook's future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains a hot topic this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the trade rumors surrounding the star point guard won't have an effect on his playing time while he's on the team. Sources told Stein that "the Lakers, to date, have strongly resisted the idea of shelving Westbrook completely until they can find a trade for him."
Bleacher Report

Aces' A'ja Wilson Named 2022 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was named the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday and earned first-team All-Defensive honors as well. Wilson collected 20 first-place votes, beating out the Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (14 votes) and the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart (13 votes). Stewart joined Wilson on...
Bleacher Report

Bears Rumors: Justin Fields' Progress Has Chicago 'Quietly Pretty Optimistic'

The Chicago Bears have long been searching for a franchise quarterback, and there is reportedly some belief within the organization that they have found one as Justin Fields enters his second season in the league. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Bears are quietly pretty optimistic about the...
CHICAGO, IL

