Auburn, AL

Auburn Announces Veteran Starter Is 'Done' With Football

Auburn will reportedly be down one Tiger going forward. On Monday, head coach Bryan Harsin announced that Nick Brahms, a four-year starter on the offensive line, is “officially done with football now.”. Saying the upperclassman center feels he's “just not there physically to go out there and play at...
Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter

Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
MBHS student wins state tennis tournament

Pippa Roy, a 16-year-old rising junior at Mountain Brook High School, recently won the Girls 18s Alabama state closed tennis tournament in Montgomery, beating Tuscaloosa's Ava Rath 6-2 and 6-3 in the final. For the past two years, Roy has won the high school state championship at No. 1 singles...
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

