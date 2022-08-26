ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Botticelli
Person
Roy Lichtenstein
Person
Renoir
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Jasper Johns
Person
Paul Cézanne
Person
Paul Allen
Person
Jody Allen
Person
David Hockney
Person
Gustav Klimt
Jax Hudur

History's Most Expensive Painting is a Mysterious Portrait of Jesus Christ

The Salvator Mundi, history's most expensive paintingWIKI/Public Domain. In 2017, the art world was captivated by a mystery. The Salvator Mundi (meaning Saviour of the World in English) was bought by a mystery buyer for over $450 million. The painting, which measures 26 inches, is a half-figure portrait of Jesus Christ attributed to the Italian renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. What was so shocking to the art world was that the painting had broken all previous records of any painting sold as it became the most expensive piece of art in history.
Robb Report

This $150 Million Hamptons Estate Comes With Two Mansions, Two Pools and One Infamous Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. One of Southampton’s most notorious estates is back on the market. Named La Dune, the compound on Gin Lane isn’t only famous for its eye-popping price or its high-profile owner. The property, which has been on and off the market since 2016, starred in the 1978 Woody Allen drama Interiors. It’s now back in play for $150 million—and that amount will get you two mansions with beach frontage spread across four acres in one of the most desirable resort communities in America. The owner, art-world publisher Louise Blouin, bought the estate in the 1990s for $13.5...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy