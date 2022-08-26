Gigantic 14ft great white shark spotted off US coast as sightings dramatically spike around popular beach spot

A HUGE great white shark up to 14ft long has been spotted off the US coast amid a spike in sightings near a popular beach spot.

The vast beast was spotted yesterday off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to the Sharktivity app.

The gigantic great white shark was spotted yesterday off the coast of Cape Cod Credit: Sharktivity

The Sharktivity app shows the frightening number of shark sightings in the area in recent days Credit: Sharktivity

Sharktivity is an app that allows users to track sharks swimming in nearby waters with the help of scientists.

The shark, thought to be somewhere between 12-14ft, was spotted in about 20ft of water near to the lifesaving station behind the town’s airport.

There was also a report of another sighting of a smaller great white on the same day.

A juvenile great white, approximately 8-10ft in length, was spotted by people out in a boat.

The report said: “Shark was about 30 yards from the boat and came at least 6ft out of the water. Absolutely incredible.”

The latest terrifying sightings come after a recent flurry of reports on the app in the area in just a few days.

It showed ten shark warnings in just two days at the normally swim-friendly beaches up and down the coastline.

Radars have seen some outrageously high activity that coincides with the rising shark sightings and attacks that have persisted all summer.

Photos have surfaced recently showing a dolphin after it was ripped almost in half by a shark yards from a beach.

The shocking moment was captured by a junior doctor in South Carolina and the aftermath was posted on Reddit.

One commenter said: "The clean, circular edge of the bite mark is pretty consistent with shark-inflicted injuries.

"Not to mention, big shark species such as tiger sharks and great whites have absolutely nothing to fear from dolphins and will prey on dolphins with impunity."

Great whites, tiger sharks, bull sharks, and sixgill sharks regularly prey on dolphins and porpoises, experts say.

Fishermen have also recently spotted sharks lurking about in US waters.

A father-son sportfishing charter group in San Diego filmed a great white shark feasting on a sea lion while passengers on the boat exclaimed in shock and awe behind the camera.

Recording the rare encounter, one of the fishermen yells in the background: "Oh my god. Dude. He's a monster, dude. Holy s***."

Ready for a final big bite, the shark was shown sticking its snout out of the water's surface and closing its jaws around the sea lion.

Its dorsal fin whips across the surface of the water as it finishes off the carcass on screen.

The most recent shark attack count as of August 18 from Tracking Sharks showed 61 bites in 2022 alone.

Expert Kayleigh Nicole Grant detailed how to stop the underwater beasts from launching a lethal attack in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

The footage shows her colleague Adriana thrashing around in the water while a shark sinisterly approaches from behind.

Kayleigh narrated: "Andy is demonstrating why we do not want to splash and swim away from sharks.

"Splashing and swimming away imitates what prey does.

"When we're dealing with top predators like sharks, we also want to act like a predator."

Adriana is then seen fearlessly turning around to face the shark as it makes a beeline for her in the stunning blue waters.

The marine biologist continued: "So what you actually want to do is not splash, turn around, face the animal and maintain eye contact.

"With tiger sharks, you can place your hand on the top of their head, push down gently and that will redirect them away from you."

The dauntless diver can then be seen tenderly touching the shark and changing the course of its direction.