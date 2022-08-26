La Brea season 2: release date, cast and everything we know

One of primetime’s most imaginative series returns for its sophomore season. La Brea season 2 continues the story of the Harris family and other survivors after their lives have been torn apart.

A giant sinkhole opening up in the middle of a busy Los Angeles community is enough in itself, but when the sinkhole is actually a portal to a primeval world, it’s a whole new ballgame. The biggest challenge is that the survivors have been ripped away from those they love and they’ll do anything to be reunited again.

Here’s what we know about La Brea season 2.

The La Brea season 2 premiere is Tuesday, September 27, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock .

NBC’s Tuesday night lineup begins with The Voice at 8 pm ET/PT (premiering September 19) and is followed by La Brea . The night is capped off with the final season of New Amsterdam (premiering Sept. 20) at 10 pm ET/PT.

There is currently no release date for La Brea season 2 in the UK, but we’ll add that information as soon as it’s available. Season 1 is available in the UK on Paramount Plus .

Who is in the La Brea season 2 cast?

Much of the season 1 cast is set to return for season 2.

Here’s who’s who in the La Brea season 2 cast:

Natalie Zea as Eve Harris

Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris

Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman

Jon Seda as Sam Velez

Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Delgado

Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez

Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni

Lily Santiago as Veronica Castillo

Josh McKenzie as Lucas Hayes

What is La Brea season 2 about?

Here’s what fans can look forward to in La Brea season 2:

" La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive. In season 2, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn’t know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to LA."

Is there a trailer for La Brea season 2?

The full trailer for La Brea season 2 hasn't been released yet, but there is a teaser that will whet fans' appetites. Not surprisingly, there's more adventure, mystery, drama and tension to come in season 2.

How to watch La Brea season 2

La Brea season 2 airs on NBC, which is part of most cable TV packages. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch NBC through streaming services like Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV , YouTube TV and FuboTV .

The series is also available to stream on Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV , Apple TV Plus and Roku .

UK viewers with cable subscriptions to Sky and Now can access the Peacock app on Sky Glass, Sky Q, Sky Plus, Sky Go and Now. Season 1 of La Brea is available to UK subscribers of Paramount Plus.

