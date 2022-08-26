Read full article on original website
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
SWAT responds to 'suspicious circumstance' under interstate overpass
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The SWAT team has been called out after reports of a suspicious vehicle underneath an interstate overpass in downtown Salt Lake. Several officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were called to an area on 200 South underneath I-15 around 600 West on Tuesday afternoon.
Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 11 drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. 11...
Building evacuated as Salt Lake City fire crews tackle blaze off Bangerter Highway
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A building near Bangerter Highway was evacuated temporarily and lane closures left traffic backed up as crews worked to get a grass fire under control. According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, a call came in around 11:45 a.m. that a grass fire...
Uncertainty greets parents on first day of school in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parents whose children attend school in the Salt Lake City School District are preparing for the first day of school, which starts Tuesday. Students will get their room, locker and teacher assignments for the new year. One more thing they will get is a lot of uncertainty.
Possibly $100k in damage to South Jordan bike shop during break-in
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A South Jordan business faces thousands of dollars in damage after a truck drove into their building during a theft on Saturday. The truck was seen on security footage driving through both sliding doors of Hangar 15 Bicycles before two suspects took five electric bikes.
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
Salt Lake County DA switches course, files charges against former Bluffdale fire chief
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — After initially declining to prosecute Bluffdale’s former fire chief for falsifying work logs, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office reversed course Monday and filed one felony and five misdemeanor counts against John Roberts relating to his time leading the department. Roberts, 68,...
E-bike shop owner not surprised at brazen South Jordan bike shop burglary
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A bold bike shop burglary, caught on camera in South Jordan, isn’t necessarily surprising to other bike shop owners around the Salt Lake Valley. “I think everyone’s on edge,” said Matt Passey, owner of Salt Lake eBikes. “Everyone’s double checking stuff.”...
Officials investigating Utah inmate's death as homicide
GUNNISON, Utah (KUTV) — An inmate's death is being investigated as a homicide after he was found deceased at the Central Utah Correctional Facility. Officials said inmate Ted Davey was found at the Henry Facility in Gunnison on Sunday morning. "Following a medical evaluation, Davey was pronounced dead shortly...
Two people stabbed during pickup basketball game at West Jordan fitness center
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing two people after an argument got out of control while playing basketball at a Salt Lake County fitness center. The incident happened at the VASA Fitness center at 7836 South Redwood Road in...
President Nelson presides groundbreaking of Ephraim Utah Temple
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — President Russell M. Nelson presided at the groundbreaking of the Ephraim Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “The history of this area includes my own family,” Nelson said at the event on Saturday. “My dear mother was born in Ephraim, not far from this very temple site. My father was born in Manti. Three of my four grandparents were born here in Ephraim. All eight of my great-grandparents lived in Ephraim.”
Black students at BYU call for change after fan yells racial slur at volleyball player
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Black BYU students are calling for change at the school three days after an alleged racist incident on campus. It comes after Friday’s volleyball match where a Duke player said someone from the student section was shouting racist threats. The athlete said at the...
GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
Alta HS football player faces long recovery after suffering spinal injury during game
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old high school student-athlete has lost movement and some feeling in his lower body after a hit during a football game. The hit happened last Thursday when the Alta High Hawks was playing Stansbury in a junior varsity game. Jalen Sutton has had surgery...
Part Two of Dave Fox's Interview with Utah A.D. Mark Harlan
8/28/2022 — (KUTV) - Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan talks realignment and TV contracts with Dave Fox in part two of their conversation. Harlan explains why TV networks aren't all in on super conferences, at least not yet. Watch part two here and watch part three Monday night on KMYU Talkin' Sports.
Mark Harlan Part One With Dave Fox
August 27, 2022 — What's become an annual tradition on Talkin' Sports when Dave Fox gets together with Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan to discuss the state of the Utah Athletic Department and look ahead to a new season of college football. Enjoy part one of this three part experience where the two discuss the excitement of returning as Pac 12 champs and the 2022 season opener at Florida.
Mark Harlan talks NIL Money in Part 3 of Dave Fox's Exclusive Interview
8/29/2022 — (KUTV) - In Part 3 of Dave Fox's exclusive interview with Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan they discuss how student-athletes are benefiting from NIL. They also talked about how important it was for Harlan and the University to extend Kyle Whittingham's contract. Watch the interview right here .
