EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — President Russell M. Nelson presided at the groundbreaking of the Ephraim Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “The history of this area includes my own family,” Nelson said at the event on Saturday. “My dear mother was born in Ephraim, not far from this very temple site. My father was born in Manti. Three of my four grandparents were born here in Ephraim. All eight of my great-grandparents lived in Ephraim.”

EPHRAIM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO