Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Man dies when boat capsized on Lake Superior
An Iowa man died when dangerous water conditions caused a boat to capsize on Lake Superior Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Menke, 64. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, saying he and Menke had been out boating when their boat capsized.
The Former Town and Mine of Baltic, Michigan
Even though some sites call this a 'ghost town', I don't feel it is... The Houghton County village of Baltic sits in the Keweenaw Peninsula's copper country, and was a former station along the Copper Range Railroad. Baltic grew around the efforts of the Baltic Mining Company in 1898, intended for homes where the miners could easily get to and from work.
WLUC
Hancock floral shop opens two new locations in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Protea Floral and Botanicals, a Hancock-based floral shop, opened two new locations in Houghton last week. Owner Bobbi Bicigo started in a fifth-wheel camper on her parent’s property. Now her business has expanded into two locations, one on Sheldon Avenue and one at the old Baby E’s Barbeque building.
WLUC
Students begin first day of classes at Michigan Tech University
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students were buzzing around Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s campus for their first day of classes. Whether focusing on classes, hanging out with friends, or working at on-campus jobs, the first day was very busy. Older students are also looking forward to a more open, energized...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Comments / 0