Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband
The White House on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding in five states, including Nebraska. The money, from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will go to projects that will expand broadband access in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska got approval to use...
Counties with the most seniors in California
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Number of COVID cases, hospitalizations in Nebraska holding steady
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remain in a three-month holding pattern, with little sign the pandemic is getting worse or getting better. The state recorded 2,818 cases last week, virtually unchanged from 2,680 and 2,907 the previous weeks, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On a longer view, the number of cases in Nebraska has been relatively flat for 12 weeks, usually ranging between just under 3,000 to 4,000.
Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia nonprofit connected to Warnock to receive federal COVID relief money to fight homelessness
(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving more than $62.4 million in federal COVID relief money to groups fighting homelessness and housing insecurity worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is allocating American Rescue Plan and State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to the 20 projects receiving money. The allocations...
California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave
(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
Wisconsin’s professional licensing delay draws more complaint
(The Center Square) – Another Wisconsin lawmaker is criticizing the governor for the back-up at the state’s licensing agency. Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake, on Monday said doctors, nurses, hairdressers, and thousands of others have been waiting weeks and months for the state to issue them a license to work.
DNR Law Enforcement Division names Game Warden of Year
SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division recently named Game Warden First Class Brock Hoyt, who is assigned to Fulton County, as the 2022 Game Warden of the Year. Crpl. Dean Gibson from Talbot County received the James R. Darnell Award as the runner-up...
Christian group sues AG Nessel over civil rights interpretation
(The Center Square) – A Christian health care group says that Michigan’s recently reinterpreted civil rights law relating to sexual orientation and gender identity violates its constitutional right to religion. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing Christian Healthcare Centers, a Michigan faith-based medical nonprofit, sued Attorney General Dana Nessel,...
10 Ohio companies granted tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved 10 requests for tax credits to companies planning to expand operations in Ohio adding 767 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. The projects are expected to generate more than $68 million in new payroll and more than...
$4.7M awarded for specialty crop research in Washington
(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This...
Bill allowing state panel to set fast food worker wages, benefits heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly passed a bill Monday that aims to improve work conditions and wages for fast food workers, sending the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk in the waning days of the legislative session. The measure, Assembly Bill 257, would...
Report criticizes Maine's child care expansion plan
(The Center Square) – As Maine gears up to spend tens of millions of dollars to expand access to child care, a new report argues that throwing more money at the problem won't fix it. The report by the Maine Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, argues that instead...
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Oregon using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
State program to help pay for math, English tutoring
The Indiana Department of Education has launched a grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts "high-dosage" tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. Indiana Learns’ goal is to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help...
Vermont using $12.5M to purchase new e-buses
(The Center Square) – Vermont has received $12.5 million in taxpayer money to purchase new buses for its public transportation system. The state’s Agency of Transportation announced it plans to purchase nine electric buses through two grant programs through the Federal Transportation Agency. “These latest FTA awards reflect...
Dunleavy signs bill creating loan program for farmers
(The Center Square) - Alaskan farmers will soon be eligible for loan forgiveness for activities that increase food production and distribution, according to a bill the governor signed into law last week. House Bill 298 calls for the creation of a forgivable loan program for farm development, improvement, and meat...
Brandtjen: 'Mind-boggling' decision given Wisconsin voter ID law
(The Center Square) – Few answers, if any, are being given about the move from Wisconsin’s election managers to put inactive voters back on the state’s voter rolls. “Why we are returning anyone to the rolls in a state where anyone can vote as long as you have a voter ID is mind-boggling,” said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
Bourbon, EV battery sectors in que for Kentucky incentives
(The Center Square) – Bourbon and electric-vehicle batteries, two of the fastest growing business sectors in Kentucky’s economy, are set to grow even more after state officials approved incentives for companies in those industries late last week. Among the companies approved for incentives at Thursday’s Kentucky Economic Development...
Hawaii records highest visitor count since January 2020
(The Center Square) - More than 919,000 people visited Hawaii in July, which is the most since January 2020, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The number represents a 92.4% recovery from July 2019, according to DBEDT. The number of visitors remained lower than pre-pandemic numbers,...
