Oregon: Surge in out-of-State Abortion Patients
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Planned Parenthood leaders in Oregon on Thursday said there has been a surge in the number of people traveling from out of state for abortions, including from neighboring Idaho, where most of a near-total abortion ban has taken effect. “We are definitely seeing an uptick...
How to Live in Balance With Social Media Will Be the Topic of Oregon State Science Pub on Sept. 6
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University’s Science Pub series will return to an in-person format for the first time in more than two years with a talk about living in balance with social media at 6 p.m., Sept. 6, at the Old World Deli in Corvallis. The free...
Head of Oregon’s Troubled Public Defense System Is Fired
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in...
Heat Returns to Pacific Northwest Wednesday, Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and Washington state. Multnomah County, which includes Portland, will offer people places to stay cool Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius). Daytime cooling centers and cooling spaces in Multnomah...
Oregon Justice Fires Panel Due to Lack of Public Defenders
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s chief justice fired all the members of the Public Defense Services Commission on Monday, frustrated that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to obtain public defenders to represent them. The unprecedented action comes as...
Oregon Senators Seek Answers on Prison Inmate Retaliation
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s two U.S. Senators are asking the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons about recent allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan have retaliated against inmates who are suing the prison. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley wrote to Colette...
Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share
In July the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland released the findings of a landmark research project into state lotteries, which highlighted their impact on low-income communities. The year-long investigation looked at data from 45 states, including Oregon, and found that lotteries depend on low-income communities,...
Oregon Approved to Issue an Additional $46 Million in Pandemic EBT Food Assistance to 80,000 Young Children
(Salem) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) received approval from the federal government to provide additional food benefits for young children whose families received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between September 2021 and May 2022. These additional food benefits will provide approximately $46 million in additional...
Court Sides With Governor Kate Brown Over Early Prison Releases
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Gov. Kate Brown was within her authority to grant clemency during the coronavirus pandemic to nearly 1,000 people convicted of crimes. Two district attorneys, Linn County’s Doug Marteeny and Lane County’s Patricia Perlow, along with family members...
Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map Emerges as New Climate Flashpoint
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state — labeling nearly 80,000 structures as high-risk — generated so much pushback from angry homeowners that officials abruptly retracted it, saying they had not done enough local outreach before publicizing the ambitious project.
White Woman Calls Police on Black Man Standing at His Home
SEATTLE (AP) — A white woman was recorded while calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after confronting Dayson Barnes, who is Black, The Seattle Times reported.
Black Joy Advocate and Writer Gifts Friend With His Very Own Action Figure
An Ohio writer and Black joy advocate gifted a friend with his very own action figure and the moment is all the joy you’ll need this week!. Damon Mosley is an Ohio-based writer, producer, and creator of #SmileForWe, an online photo campaign he started post-pandemic to highlight Black men actively participating in joy.
Washington Voters Weigh in on Dozens of State Primary Races
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters on Tuesday were deciding the top two candidates in races for the U.S. Senate, Congress and the secretary of state’s office. A key match is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier easily advanced with about 50% of the vote. Seeking the second spot, former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin had nearly 16% of the vote in early returns, just ahead of King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat, who had 15%.
