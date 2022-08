Lehighton, Pleasant Valley, Marian and Northwestern all picked up boys soccer victories on Saturday. Four different players scored as Lehighton topped Palmerton, 5-1, in the non-league season opener for both squads. AJ Light paced the Indians with two goals and an assist, while Matt Sofranko, Mason Marchessault and Ever Schaeffer...

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO