ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Man crashes car in Penn Forest Township

State police at Lehighton investigated a one-vehicle crash at 6:04 p.m. on Aug. 26 along Maury Road in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Luis A. Vega, 27, of Laurys Station, was driving a Honda Civic southbound when the driver’s side front tire blew out causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Lehighton

State police at Lehighton reported on the following theft incidents. • A catalytic converter, valued at $300, was stolen on Aug. 10 from Don’s Golf Cart Repair/Towing in Towamensing Township, Carbon County, according to police. Police also said a 2005 Chevrolet Express was vandalized. • A 61-year-old Lehighton man...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton Police log

Palmerton Police Department responded to 115 calls in July. The following were charged:. • Emmanuelle Dasilva, 31, of Bethlehem, criminal mischief, for an incident on May 16 in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue. • Roshane Walker, 26, Newark, New Jersey, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

One injured in Nesquehoning crash

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 54, in Rush Township, just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The crash happened right near the Carbon/Schuylkill line. One injury was reported and the victim had to be extricated and disentangled by members from all three Nesquehoning fire companies. State police are investigating. Nesquehoning police, as well as Nesquehoning and Rush Township fire police provided traffic control. Lehighton Ambulance transported the victim to a local trauma center. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
NESQUEHONING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Palmerton, PA
City
Allentown, PA
Carbon County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lansford, PA
County
Carbon County, PA
City
North Whitehall Township, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Kidder Township, Route 534 inspection between Route 940 and I-80, 7...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Stop sign installed at busy Palmerton intersection

A stop sign was installed at a busy intersection in Palmerton in time for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. It was announced at Thursday’s borough council meeting that the borough’s Public Works Department put up the new stop sign at Third Street and Lafayette Avenue. Vehicles...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Luzerne teen charged in shooting

A 17-year-old Luzerne County teen has been charged with homicide and related offenses, for the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl. State police at Hazleton identified the suspect as Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township. He has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide, possession of firearms by a minor, and tampering with evidence. He was arraigned before a district judge and remanded to the county prison in Wilkes-Barre. Because of the homicide charge, no bail was set.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buick Lacrosse#Ford#Slatington#Kia Forte#Arcus
Times News

Palmerton Borough Council

Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Announced that waste stations have been installed at the dog park at the West End Recreation Association. Signs are coming from Jet Signs for the park, located along Alley J above portions of the 800 and 900 blocks of Edgemont Avenue.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Swimmer rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake

A swimmer was rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake Monday afternoon when his attempt to swim across the lake failed. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when reports of the swimmer in distress were reported. Mauch Chunk park rangers were able to obtain a small boat and hold the swimmer...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill forester battles Montana wildfires

Riding shotgun in an SUV with three of his crew members, Jake Novitsky spotted the smoke roiling up from the Elmo, Montana, wildfire when they were a mile or two out. “My first reaction was, this is a good one. It’ll take a little bit to put this fire out,” he said.
MONTANA STATE
Times News

Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton

A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
PALMERTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Times News

St. Luke’s plans green space on former Palmerton Hospital site

St. Luke’s University Health Network plans to develop a public green space at the site of the former Palmerton Hospital following demolition of the hospital this fall. St. Luke’s said it will hold a ceremony to remember the former hospital site and the many lives it touched over the years. A date will be announced.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Hike planned in Swatara park

Join naturalist Robin Tracey, from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, for a hike at Swatara State Park on Sept. 11. The trail is 7 miles long and moderate. The trail runs parallel to Swatara Creek. Participants will be hiking to the old steel bridge and crossing to make a loop around...
BARNESVILLE, PA
Times News

Motivational stories

Special moments from childhood motivate a Florida author and evangelist in his quest to spread the good word about love and redemption. And those special moments, he says, came from spending time in Tamaqua, the setting for several of his short stories. Philip Minnick, 71, of Fruitland Park, is visiting...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Lehighton Area School District finalizes security contracts

Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors finalized its outside security contracts for the 2022-23 school year last Monday with the approval of an agreement with County Security Police. The one-year pact calls for the company, based in New Milford, to provide security services at any district property when...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Electronics recycling event is Sept. 6 in Nesquehoning

Nesquehoning will have an electronics recycling event in the borough on Sept. 6. This is a noncontact event, and those dropping off items should stay in their car. Recycling will take place from 2-4 p.m. or until the truck is full, at 50 E. Locust St. Items accepted for free:...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times News

Ring the bell - school’s in

Above: Melisa Beahn, S.S. Palmer Elementary parent and second grade teacher, writes an inspirational message Sunday afternoon on a sidewalk outside the school. Chalk drawings and quotes helped welcome back students as Palmerton was one of several area districts to start classes today.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Honey of a day at Blue Mtn.

The inaugural Carbon County Open Gate Farm Tour was Saturday at The Farm at Blue Mountain Resort in Kunkletown, featuring an array of activities and presentations. Jim Baker, of Macungie, works for Blue Mountain Resort and is helping with The Farm’s new beekeeping project. “They wanted to do a...
KUNKLETOWN, PA
Times News

Together with Veterans events planned

Together with Veterans NEPA has several upcoming events for Carbon County area veterans. • The next Vietnam veteran Coffee and Camaraderie event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the Nesquehoning Hose Company No. 1, 953 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning. There are no strings attached, just veterans,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy