A 17-year-old Luzerne County teen has been charged with homicide and related offenses, for the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl. State police at Hazleton identified the suspect as Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township. He has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide, possession of firearms by a minor, and tampering with evidence. He was arraigned before a district judge and remanded to the county prison in Wilkes-Barre. Because of the homicide charge, no bail was set.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO