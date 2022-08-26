Read full article on original website
Times News
Lehighton Area School District finalizes security contracts
Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors finalized its outside security contracts for the 2022-23 school year last Monday with the approval of an agreement with County Security Police. The one-year pact calls for the company, based in New Milford, to provide security services at any district property when...
Times News
Ring the bell - school’s in
Above: Melisa Beahn, S.S. Palmer Elementary parent and second grade teacher, writes an inspirational message Sunday afternoon on a sidewalk outside the school. Chalk drawings and quotes helped welcome back students as Palmerton was one of several area districts to start classes today.
Welcome back! Kids return to Paxinosa Elementary School in Easton. (PHOTOS)
Monday is the first day of school in the Easton Area School District and many others in the Lehigh Valley. Paxinosa Elementary School welcomed back more than 600 kindergarten-through-fifth graders on Monday morning. Parents hugged their young ones and watched them head for the front door early Monday at 1221 Northampton St. in Easton.
Times News
Penn State Extension offers group-based strength training program
Penn State Extension will offer a group-based strength training program for adults ages 40 and above. “Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together” is aimed at improving functional fitness, or the ability to perform daily activities with ease. The eight-week course will occur from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday...
Times News
Together with Veterans events planned
Together with Veterans NEPA has several upcoming events for Carbon County area veterans. • The next Vietnam veteran Coffee and Camaraderie event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the Nesquehoning Hose Company No. 1, 953 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning. There are no strings attached, just veterans,...
Times News
Honey of a day at Blue Mtn.
The inaugural Carbon County Open Gate Farm Tour was Saturday at The Farm at Blue Mountain Resort in Kunkletown, featuring an array of activities and presentations. Jim Baker, of Macungie, works for Blue Mountain Resort and is helping with The Farm’s new beekeeping project. “They wanted to do a...
Times News
LVHN colleague of the month
Name: Kelly Shupp, Registered Radiologic Technologist. Why I like my job: Working in imaging services gives me the opportunity to meet and image patients of all ages from our community. It allows me to be resourceful to obtain great quality images on patients that may be injured, in pain, frightened or unable to get in positions required for the exam. I also am thankful to work with an amazing group of hardworking and skilled colleagues.
New elementary school planned in Northampton Area as district weighs fate of 2 buildings
The Northampton Area School District is planning to build a 113,238-square-foot elementary school and 36,172-square-foot administration center. Estimated at $70.4 million, the new buildings will occupy what is now farmland at Nor-Bath Boulevard (Route 329) and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township. Planning for the new facilities involves potentially closing...
Times News
St. Luke’s plans green space on former Palmerton Hospital site
St. Luke’s University Health Network plans to develop a public green space at the site of the former Palmerton Hospital following demolition of the hospital this fall. St. Luke’s said it will hold a ceremony to remember the former hospital site and the many lives it touched over the years. A date will be announced.
Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
Carpenters team up with Habitat for Humanity in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers were working on a house in Pittston on Saturday and they got some help from another source. A union of carpenters came to lend a hand. The carpenters partner up to help Habitat for Humanity at least once year in order to...
Residents speak up about warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high among residents and the Pocono Township Planning Commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The debate became heated during the more than three-hour meeting. It began with ‘Core-5 l-l-C’ (Core-5) presenting its plans to build a 302,000-square-foot warehouse off […]
wlvr.org
As electric rates set to soar, PUC tells customers to shop for best provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pain at the gas pump may be easing, but utility bills are set to swell for tens of thousands of customers in the Lehigh Valley this week if they don’t shop around for an electric supplier. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advised residents and businesses...
Times News
Peach festival today in Slatington
St. John’s UCC Slatington, 15 S. 2nd St., Slatington, will hold a peach festival from 3-7 p.m. today. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt, hand tools, gift cards and Vera Bradley items. There will also be food and music by Jerry Ammerman.
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Kidder Township, Route 534 inspection between Route 940 and I-80, 7...
Times News
Electronics recycling event is Sept. 6 in Nesquehoning
Nesquehoning will have an electronics recycling event in the borough on Sept. 6. This is a noncontact event, and those dropping off items should stay in their car. Recycling will take place from 2-4 p.m. or until the truck is full, at 50 E. Locust St. Items accepted for free:...
Times News
Hike planned in Swatara park
Join naturalist Robin Tracey, from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, for a hike at Swatara State Park on Sept. 11. The trail is 7 miles long and moderate. The trail runs parallel to Swatara Creek. Participants will be hiking to the old steel bridge and crossing to make a loop around...
sauconsource.com
St. Paul’s in Fountain Hill to Host Community Days Event
A local church is planning an end-of-summer event that will be free for members of the community to attend. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fountain Hill will host Community Days on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and everyone in the community is invited to come and have fun.
$127K PA Lottery ticket sold in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County, along with four other retailers in Pennsylvania, sold a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth a jackpot prize of $127,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. The […]
