Read full article on original website
Related
dailyphew.com
Father And Son Showed Some Love To A Stray Cat, Next Day She Came Back With A Surprise
What seemed like an ordinary father and son’s camping trip took a cute turn when a stray cat came to their camp. The guys quickly made friends with the feline but weren’t really prepared for a starving visitor, so they improvised and caught a bluegill for a cat to feast on. But then… the cat just vanished. Until the next morning that is, when it came back bearing gifts.
pethelpful.com
Australian Shepherd Thinks Litter of Rescued Kittens Are Her Babies and It's Just Too Funny
They say it takes a village to raise a child, but what about a litter of kittens? For one new mama, a gorgeous black cat belonging to @sadiealexis0329, her best friend offers more than a helping paw. And, no, it's not Sadie! Though their owner is always around to help out whenever needed, it's Cali the Australian Shepherd who stepped up to the plate.
pethelpful.com
8-Year-Old Rescue Cat Who Is Unable to Meow Is an Absolute Joy
Rescued pets are some of the sweetest, silliest, most affectionate animals you'll ever meet. It'll blow you away how a creature who's been through so much can learn to trust and love again so quickly. Honestly, it's beautiful!. When that adopted pet starts to open up, you'll begin to see...
pethelpful.com
Moment Rescued Feral Cat Finally Trusts Humans and Asks for Love Is So Heartwarming
Rescuing a kitty is no small task, whatever their past may have been like. From the very first moment they enter your life, you'll be helping them learn to trust again. There are so many factors you'll be facing in order to keep your new cat feeling safe, but with some time and love, everyone will adjust beautifully.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch horrifying moment shark savages diver in chilling Red Sea footage as terrified victim screams for help
THIS is the horrifying moment a shark savaged a diver in the Red Sea. A terrifying scream can be heard from ten metres under the water as the white tip tore at the man's leg, filling the water with blood. The horror footage was shot in 2018 by diver Dan...
Dog's Reaction After Realizing Owner Hadn't Left Her Outside Melts Hearts
"her little face when she realised where you were." one user said.
pethelpful.com
Mama Cat 'Sweetly Scolds' Her Tiny Kitten in Video We Can't Get Enough Of
It's always surprising to see that your mama bear instinct has kicked in after having a baby. They tell you that it's going to happen but you never really believe them, do you? It even happens in the animal world. Like in a video that's currently trending on TikTok where a mama cat was so worried about her kitten leaving the spot where she was born for the first time that she gave her some attitude. And it's absolutely precious.
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
IN THIS ARTICLE
I was told not to fall asleep after my baby was born but it was physically impossible. A baby sleep expert agrees.
The author struggled with sleep after giving birth and talked to a sleep expert who said new parents need more support in hospitals.
Ever heard of a dynamite tree? It's a tree built to kill.
The planet never ceases to provide things that leave us in awe.
dailyphew.com
Man Gives Starving Dog Some Food But She Refuses To Eat- She Gave It To Her 4 Hungry Puppies
A man was enjoying his lunch on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, when he suddenly saw a starving dog passing by. He decided to share his food with the pooch and gave her some meat on a stick. To the kind-hearted man’s surprise, the doggie didn’t eat it. She just...
ohmymag.co.uk
Seven dogs were found 'screaming in agony' after they were ‘doused in petrol and set alight'
Seven dogs were kept in the family's kennels when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, ITV reports. A woman was woken up by her daughter-in-law who could hear the pets barking and saw the flames. As they went to investigate they faced a horrendous scene. Dogs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lovemeow.com
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
We’re furious after our ‘sneaky’ neighbours built 2 secret ‘party’ homes – now we want them them pulled down
HOMEOWNERS have accused their "sneaky" neighbours of building two secret "party houses" in nearby woodland. Locals claim John and Carol Ann Sugden have been hosting loud parties in properties they built on their two-acre hideaway. The couple did not have planning permission to build the houses on the remote patch...
U.K.・
Mum left terrified after spotting looming ghostly figure behind her daughter in holiday snap
A MUM was left terrified after spotting a ghostly figure looming behind her ten-year-old daughter in a holiday snap. Sarah Williams, 38, her daughter Amelie and their friends were toasting marshmallows over a fire at a campsite on Tuesday night. Sarah said: “I went to take a picture and saw...
Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth
A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
Mother shamed for taking four week old’s pacifier away and letting the baby cry it out
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Are you a parent? If you are, you’ve probably been in the same position I was in at this particular early time in my baby’s life.
There are six types of belly button… and here’s what yours says about you
HUMANS are all different and that's what makes us unique. Most of the time, your taste in music, your hair cut or even your job can be a big indicator of personality. However, experts say that there is one body part that could be the biggest indicator of your personality - the belly button.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
Comments / 0