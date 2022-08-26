It's always surprising to see that your mama bear instinct has kicked in after having a baby. They tell you that it's going to happen but you never really believe them, do you? It even happens in the animal world. Like in a video that's currently trending on TikTok where a mama cat was so worried about her kitten leaving the spot where she was born for the first time that she gave her some attitude. And it's absolutely precious.

ANIMALS ・ 27 DAYS AGO