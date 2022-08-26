ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
dailyphew.com

Father And Son Showed Some Love To A Stray Cat, Next Day She Came Back With A Surprise

What seemed like an ordinary father and son’s camping trip took a cute turn when a stray cat came to their camp. The guys quickly made friends with the feline but weren’t really prepared for a starving visitor, so they improvised and caught a bluegill for a cat to feast on. But then… the cat just vanished. Until the next morning that is, when it came back bearing gifts.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

8-Year-Old Rescue Cat Who Is Unable to Meow Is an Absolute Joy

Rescued pets are some of the sweetest, silliest, most affectionate animals you'll ever meet. It'll blow you away how a creature who's been through so much can learn to trust and love again so quickly. Honestly, it's beautiful!. When that adopted pet starts to open up, you'll begin to see...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Moment Rescued Feral Cat Finally Trusts Humans and Asks for Love Is So Heartwarming

Rescuing a kitty is no small task, whatever their past may have been like. From the very first moment they enter your life, you'll be helping them learn to trust again. There are so many factors you'll be facing in order to keep your new cat feeling safe, but with some time and love, everyone will adjust beautifully.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Sullivan
pethelpful.com

Mama Cat 'Sweetly Scolds' Her Tiny Kitten in Video We Can't Get Enough Of

It's always surprising to see that your mama bear instinct has kicked in after having a baby. They tell you that it's going to happen but you never really believe them, do you? It even happens in the animal world. Like in a video that's currently trending on TikTok where a mama cat was so worried about her kitten leaving the spot where she was born for the first time that she gave her some attitude. And it's absolutely precious.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#White Lie#Things To Do#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
PetsRadar

Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth

A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
HARRISON, AR
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy