ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

'Lewiston Jeopardy' teams preparing (or not) for an epic battle of wits

This year’s “Lewiston Jeopardy” team captains practiced their buzzer skills recently in a show of support for the Historical Association of Lewiston. The popular “beer and pizza night” tournament is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Dr. Joe Dispenza brings weeklong retreat to Niagara Falls USA

Sold-out event to bring more than 1,200 people to city. Researcher, lecturer and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Joe Dispenza will lead sessions on meditation, healing and consciousness at the Niagara Falls Convention Center as part of a week-long advanced retreat from Sept. 5-11. The event, originally scheduled for 2021, is returning to Niagara Falls USA for the first time since 2019.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Rocking wrap to 'Thursdays on the Water'

“Thursdays on the Water ended with a bang, as large crowd showed up to watch That 80’s Hair Band on Aug. 25. Organizer, businessman and Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch noted $5,700 in parking proceeds was earmarked for Boy Scout Troop 824. The money will be used for camping trips, equipment, and other activities.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Friendship#Photography#A Special Day#Loft#Pets#The Dogs Are People#Informa
2 On Your Side

2 The Outdoors: Odin's Angels to the rescue

EDEN, N.Y. — Losing a dog or cat can be a truly traumatic experience. Often it seems that you look away for just a moment and they're gone. It's a heartbreaking feeling. But at a time like that, it's good to know you're not alone. Odin's Angels, an animal...
EDEN, NY
wnypapers.com

'Coleus and Creatures' exhibit brings new meaning to 'plant life' at Botanical Gardens

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is currently featuring a brand-new exhibit called “Coleus and Creatures.”. A press release noted, “The conservatory will be filled with several cool, colorful creatures made from live plants, including dinosaur succulent topiaries, a coleus peacock, moss-made dinosaurs, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, a shark, and more.”
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Stand Down veterans event to be held Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event hosted by Buffalo Stand Down will provide local veterans with a one-stop shop for any resources and needs. The Stand Down, hosted by the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System will offer the event on Tuesday and is open to all veterans. […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Reinstein Woods to hold annual Fall Festival Sept. 17

22nd annual #RWFallFest welcomes all to celebrate fall season. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the 22nd annual Fall Festival at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Visitors can spend the day enjoying nature activities, exhibits, live animals and music. The festival is free and open to the public.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wnypapers.com

Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk is Sept. 10

Join the Down Syndrome Association of Niagara on its 24th Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at Fourth and Ridge streets. Organizers stated, “We will be walking in the Lewiston Peach Festival parade, which begins at 11 a.m.”. The Discover Niagara...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Autumn Adventure Train Ride for Leaf Peepers

If you’re thinking that you’ve got to drive to Vermont to view the fall foliage this year, you might want to consider an easier trip. Leaf peepers in the know, are already booking their tickets for the Autumn Adventure Train Ride that is organized by the Medina Railroad Museum.
MEDINA, NY
2 On Your Side

Egyptian Festival underway in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Egyptian Festival got underway Friday in North Tonawanda. The three-day event is a celebration of culture, food, and faith at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda. Visitors can experience Egypt's ancient icons and traditions with the inclusion of art and books available for visitors to see.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

You are not alone: a support group for caregivers of people with dementia

Jim and Mary Pinckney both experienced the challenge of living with a spouse who had dementia. Jim’s first wife, Elaine, was diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia at the age of 60. Seven years later, she passed away. Mary’s first husband, Larry, passed away at 72 after a long bout with Alzheimer’s.
wnypapers.com

Niagara River Greenway Commission to meet

The Niagara River Greenway Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Grand Island Town Hall, 2255 Baseline Road. The meeting is open to the public. The commission will consider the following projects (full proposals are available at https://www.niagararivergreenway.com):. √ Meadow Sweet Nature Preserve, WNYLC: The Western New...
GRAND ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy