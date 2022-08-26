Read full article on original website
Take A Look: Photos From The Johnnie B Wiley Back Giveaway & Sperry Park
Check out the pics from the Johnnie B Wiley Backback Giveaway and 31st Annual Sperry University Day. Many organizations came together on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to host the biggest backpack giveaway at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavillion, located at 1100 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. They gave away 2,000 bags. Mayor Brown showed up.
'Lewiston Jeopardy' teams preparing (or not) for an epic battle of wits
This year’s “Lewiston Jeopardy” team captains practiced their buzzer skills recently in a show of support for the Historical Association of Lewiston. The popular “beer and pizza night” tournament is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St.
Dr. Joe Dispenza brings weeklong retreat to Niagara Falls USA
Sold-out event to bring more than 1,200 people to city. Researcher, lecturer and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Joe Dispenza will lead sessions on meditation, healing and consciousness at the Niagara Falls Convention Center as part of a week-long advanced retreat from Sept. 5-11. The event, originally scheduled for 2021, is returning to Niagara Falls USA for the first time since 2019.
Rocking wrap to 'Thursdays on the Water'
“Thursdays on the Water ended with a bang, as large crowd showed up to watch That 80’s Hair Band on Aug. 25. Organizer, businessman and Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch noted $5,700 in parking proceeds was earmarked for Boy Scout Troop 824. The money will be used for camping trips, equipment, and other activities.
2 The Outdoors: Odin's Angels to the rescue
EDEN, N.Y. — Losing a dog or cat can be a truly traumatic experience. Often it seems that you look away for just a moment and they're gone. It's a heartbreaking feeling. But at a time like that, it's good to know you're not alone. Odin's Angels, an animal...
'Coleus and Creatures' exhibit brings new meaning to 'plant life' at Botanical Gardens
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is currently featuring a brand-new exhibit called “Coleus and Creatures.”. A press release noted, “The conservatory will be filled with several cool, colorful creatures made from live plants, including dinosaur succulent topiaries, a coleus peacock, moss-made dinosaurs, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, a shark, and more.”
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
Vendors share challenges of rising costs at Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The 21st annual Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts kicked off today. It’s an opportunity for local artists to sell and show off their work. And just like many other industries in the post-pandemic, the price to do what they love has gone up. After two...
Did You See Wolf Blitzer’s Post About Niagara Falls? [PHOTO]
Buffalo is truly a unique place. For those of us who grew up here in the Western New York area, Buffalo is not just a city with a great football team and excellent food, it is family. Buffalo is family. That's how I refer to it because, for me, Buffalo...
Macy’s Place Pizzeria opening Kenmore location in two weeks
The pizzeria is in the former Jacobi and Son's on Delaware Avenue
Buffalo Stand Down veterans event to be held Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event hosted by Buffalo Stand Down will provide local veterans with a one-stop shop for any resources and needs. The Stand Down, hosted by the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System will offer the event on Tuesday and is open to all veterans. […]
Fundraiser helps family of Niagara Falls murder victim
A community is remembering a young murder victim from Niagara Falls. Money raised from concessions during Sunday's football games at Lasalle Prep School are going to help the family of Emily Keiper.
Reinstein Woods to hold annual Fall Festival Sept. 17
22nd annual #RWFallFest welcomes all to celebrate fall season. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the 22nd annual Fall Festival at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Visitors can spend the day enjoying nature activities, exhibits, live animals and music. The festival is free and open to the public.
Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk is Sept. 10
Join the Down Syndrome Association of Niagara on its 24th Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at Fourth and Ridge streets. Organizers stated, “We will be walking in the Lewiston Peach Festival parade, which begins at 11 a.m.”. The Discover Niagara...
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
Autumn Adventure Train Ride for Leaf Peepers
If you’re thinking that you’ve got to drive to Vermont to view the fall foliage this year, you might want to consider an easier trip. Leaf peepers in the know, are already booking their tickets for the Autumn Adventure Train Ride that is organized by the Medina Railroad Museum.
Egyptian Festival underway in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Egyptian Festival got underway Friday in North Tonawanda. The three-day event is a celebration of culture, food, and faith at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda. Visitors can experience Egypt's ancient icons and traditions with the inclusion of art and books available for visitors to see.
Every Erie County classroom will have an air filter when school starts, thanks to a Buffalo company
When students across Erie County walk into school in the coming days, they will be meeting another piece of technology in their classrooms. It will be an air filter unit that was made right on Elk Street in Buffalo. Using federal dollars, Erie County bought 12,500 of the machines from...
You are not alone: a support group for caregivers of people with dementia
Jim and Mary Pinckney both experienced the challenge of living with a spouse who had dementia. Jim’s first wife, Elaine, was diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia at the age of 60. Seven years later, she passed away. Mary’s first husband, Larry, passed away at 72 after a long bout with Alzheimer’s.
Niagara River Greenway Commission to meet
The Niagara River Greenway Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Grand Island Town Hall, 2255 Baseline Road. The meeting is open to the public. The commission will consider the following projects (full proposals are available at https://www.niagararivergreenway.com):. √ Meadow Sweet Nature Preserve, WNYLC: The Western New...
