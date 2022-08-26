ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson 'Focusing On Himself' After Kim Kardashian Split, Spills Source

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Source: mega

Working on himself. Pete Davidson is putting himself first during this new chapter of his life following his split from Kim Kardashian.

“Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy," spilled a source. "He’s got a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire post-SNL."

Source: mega

Davidson, 28, and the reality star, 41, called it quits after nine months of dating, news that made headlines earlier in August. The unlikely former couple first sparked speculation of a romance in October 2021 following Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting debut, where they shared a kiss during one sketch.

Though the two "remain friends," the comedian is doing his best to prioritize his own happiness and look toward the future, said a source. “He has a hugely ambitious streak."

“Pete wants to continue his standup comedy routine, challenge himself with new acting roles. He enjoyed the experience in Australia a lot, really bonded with the cast and crew and is excited about the future," the source added of the SNL alum, who left the late night television sketch comedy show in May.

Davidson is also busy filming Wizards! in Australia, where his former girlfriend flew to for a quick trip shortly before they split.

Source: OK!

And when Davidson is ready to get back out there, it's safe to say he certainly won't have a hard time finding a new flame. “Pete’s charming guy with bags of confidence and humor, plus he’s also super intelligent and a great listener," continued the source of The King of Staten Island star, who was engaged to Ariana Grande, dated Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor and Kate Beckinsale.

“It’s not all that surprising to the folks who know him that he’s such a hit with the ladies," pointed out the source.

And while Davidson was even a huge hit with Kardashian's family, as OK! reported Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian "were getting really close with Pete and they’re definitely going to miss having him around all the time," the SKIMS founder's ex-husband certainly doesn't feel the same.

Aside from publicly trolling Davidson for months after he and Kardashian went public, Kanye West recently posted a scathing meme about the funnyman following news of their split. The Donda performer posted a doctored newspaper cover that read: "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."

Source: mega

In light of West's constant online harassment, Davidson sought out trauma therapy, and while he and Kardashian are no longer an item, she is "very supportive" of his decision to seek help.

“Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that," an insider noted of what Davidson has been going through. "Getting death threats from [Kanye’s] fans and all the negative attention online doesn’t feel good for the average person — add someone who’s struggled with mental illness, and it’s even worse."

Comments / 28

Tukesha Elliott
2d ago

He deserves exactly what he got !!! Stop get involved with married woman plan and simple..Don’t care if they were separated or whatever she still was married 🥱🤭🤭🤭

Reply(1)
5
Maggie Bradley
3d ago

u deserve better,Pete,that family is on 1 way train 2 nowhere,with bodies strewn along the way.

Reply(1)
15
Robert Ditzel
3d ago

That a boy Pete she was just using u to be on the Kardashian show for ratings

Reply
14
