Scott Disick Still Filming 'The Kardashians' Despite Being 'Excommunicated' By The Family

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Scott Disick isn't exactly keeping up with the Kardashians these days. As OK! previously shared, the reality star admitted he felt "left out" of family gatherings after ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in May, but now, an insider claims the Talentless founder is barely on speaking terms with the brood.

"Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group," spilled the source. "He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. He had to regroup who his relationships are."

A second confidante noted that the dad-of-three, 39, is still filming Hulu's The Kardashians with the stars despite being "distanced" from them.

Fortunately, the Flip It Like Disick lead has grown closer to some of his pals — in fact, his friendship with longtime ally Kimberly Stewart, 43, recently turned romantic. As OK! reported, the twosome are "really into each other" and have "been dating for a few months" now.

According to an insider, the pair "aren’t serious yet," but they're enjoying "getting to know each other in a different way than seeing each other as friends."

And while Disick's past romances haven't always sat well with the mother of his three children, 43, an insider said Kourtney actually approves of his latest dating scenario.

"Kourtney has known Kimberly for many years and she actually thinks this is a good match for Scott," the source explained. "Kourtney knows how true love can come out of friendships because she is living proof of that. Being friends with Travis gave them such a strong foundation."

The Poosh founder is even holding out hope that the duo go the distance.

"Kourtney would love nothing more than for Scott to settle down into a healthy relationship and she totally supports this. They have her blessing," shared a second insider. "She knows that Kimberly will always have his best interest in mind, and she is not in it for money or anything like that. Kourtney is so in love with Travis she wants everyone to experience the kind of love they have. She’s hoping this works out for Scott."

Source: OK!

Both Disick insiders spoke to Page Six, while HollywoodLife reported on Kourtney's reaction to his new romance.

