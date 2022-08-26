Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
Officer fires shots during 14-hour Watertown standoff
WATERTOWN – A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after shots were fired during an 14-hour standoff between a wanted suspect and law enforcement officers on Saturday and Sunday. Watertown police say it started as a reported bond violation on Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect
MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for a driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run which happened early Sunday morning. A pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk near 6th and Juneau around 12:34 a.m. when a truck allegedly ran a red light and hit the person. That man was taken to...
wtmj.com
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in southeastern WI
STURTEVANT, Wis. (AP) — A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County. Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday. The sheriff’s office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness. Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
WISN
Milwaukee teen hanging out of car window falls to her death
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen fell out of a car window early Sunday morning. A medical examiner's report shows 18-year-old Lynette Trinkle was traveling in a car with friends after being picked up from a party. The report said Trinkle was in the front passenger seat when she saw...
wtmj.com
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, just over two months before the November election. The White House and local labor union leaders Monday said that Biden plans to speak at Milwaukee’s Laborfest celebration and also go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city’s Labor Day Parade. The White House says Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.” Both states have races for governor and U.S. Senate. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he is looking forward to the visit and will attend the event with Biden.
wtmj.com
Severe Thunderstorm activity across southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Jefferson counties until 5:15pm. The watch lasts from 1:10 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for Kenosha, Racine, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Walworth, Dodge, Jefferson, Washington and Waukesha counties.
wtmj.com
Funeral arrangements set for former Archbishop Rembert Weakland
MILWAUKEE — The Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced on Monday the details of the funeral for Milwaukee Archbishop Emeritus Rembert Weakland, who died last week. A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for Weakland is scheduled at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist located at 812 N. Jackson St. in Milwaukee on Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Priests are invited to concelebrate, the archdiocese said.
wtmj.com
WTMJ Conversations: Cecelia Gore
Cecelia Gore has led the Brewers Community Foundation for more than two decades. Gore sat down with Libby Collins on this week’s episode of WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above. A portion of the conversation was transcribed below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters, Inc. LIBBY COLLINS: Cecelia, how did...
wtmj.com
Wolf’s injury hinders No. 18 Wisconsin’s quarterback depth
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener. Backup quarterback Chase Wolf injured his right leg last week and is out for an indefinite length of time. That leaves starter Graham Mertz as the only available Wisconsin quarterback who has taken a snap in a college game. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says he doesn’t know how much time Wolf will miss. The Badgers open their season Saturday by hosting Football Championship Subdivision program Illinois State. Wisconsin’s remaining quarterbacks behind Mertz are redshirt freshman Deacon Hill and true freshmen Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe.
