Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal

Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near 40th and Florist; gunman in custody

MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was fatal shot near 40th and Florist in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28. Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Milwaukee police have the gunman in custody. Charges will be referred to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting prompted by crash; gunman sought

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee was triggered by an argument after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday, Aug. 28, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and was listed in critical condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument

MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Shooting#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Mpd
actionnews5.com

Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others. Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering. “I’m not fine, but I’m...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rock County shooting; 4 wounded in Town of Clinton

CLINTON, Wis. - Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
CLINTON, WI

