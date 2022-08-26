Read full article on original website
Man dies in shooting near 40th and Florist, suspect in custody
The Milwaukee Police department responded to the area of 40th and Florist for a shooting just after 7:00pm Sunday
4 arrested after stolen car pursuit near Estabrook Park
Four suspects were arrested after a stolen car pursuit with Glendale police near Estabrook Park on Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal
Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
Woman who witnessed daylight theft on Milwaukee's east side left shaken up
A typical lunch outing for one woman turned violent on Milwaukee's east side Friday. It all happened at Café Hollander-Downer around 2 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 40th and Florist; gunman in custody
MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was fatal shot near 40th and Florist in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28. Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Milwaukee police have the gunman in custody. Charges will be referred to...
Milwaukee man 'critically' shot during argument over crash
A 42-year-old Milwaukee man is in the hospital with critical injuries after police say he was shot during an argument over a car crash late Sunday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting prompted by crash; gunman sought
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee was triggered by an argument after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday, Aug. 28, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and was listed in critical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument
MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
CBS 58
Man sentenced to 80+ years in prison for shooting two police officers in 2020
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man who shot two police officers in Delafield in 2020 was sentenced Monday to more than 80 years in prison. Nathanael Benton shot a Delafield officer and a Hartland officer in November of 2020 when they stopped to talk to him. Both officers survived.
actionnews5.com
Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others. Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering. “I’m not fine, but I’m...
Three people shot during 'large disturbance' at a bar in Racine
The Racine Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened outside a bar early Sunday morning.
Shooting at Fond du Lac Family Dollar leave two injured
Fond du Lac Police Officers witnessed a shooting at a Family Dollar, after intervening, two were left injured.
23-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Fiserv Forum; police seek suspect vehicle
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect and a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Fiserv Forum.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.
New Berlin man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Pewaukee
A 29-year-old New Berlin man died after he lost control of his motorcycle, left the road and crashed Tuesday morning, authorities say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rock County shooting; 4 wounded in Town of Clinton
CLINTON, Wis. - Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting kills mother, injures father, aunt, 2nd man
A shooting and house fire sent Milwaukee police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Four people were shot, and one of them died. Shortly after the shooting, a home associated with the suspected shooter burned.
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
CBS 58
Serious injuries sustained by 2 people shot late Friday night near 48th & Hampton
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 11:05 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, two Milwaukee men were injured by gunfire near 48th St. and Hampton Ave. According to police the victims, a 26-year-old and a 25-year-old, were taken to a local hospital by an unknown driver and were treated for serious injuries.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Suspects in custody following armed home invasion in Village of Jackson | By Chief Ryan Vossekuil
August 26, 2022 – Jackson, WI – Three suspects are in custody following a July armed home invasion robbery in Jackson. On August 25, 2022, Jackson officers executed a search warrant in the 5300 block of West Galena Street in the City of Milwaukee related to this investigation.
