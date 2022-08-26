Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO