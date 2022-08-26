Read full article on original website
Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
Dreaded invasive bug that attacks grapes and apples has infested Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. – The rapidly spreading spotted lanternfly, feared by vineyard and orchard owners because of the damage it could cause to the state’s most important crops, has been found in Central New York. About a dozen lanternfly nymphs were discovered in the railyards of East Syracuse this...
Monday was the hottest day during the NY State Fair in at least 50 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today’s brutal heat not only set a record for Aug. 29, but was also Syracuse’s hottest day during the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. The high in Syracuse was 94 degrees, at 2:35 p.m. the National Weather Service said. That beat the previous Aug. 29 record of 93, set in 1953,
Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
Syracuse nursing home opens Covid wing after outbreak infects 40 residents, 8 employees
Syracuse, N.Y. – Forty residents and eight employees of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have tested positive for Covid-19. The nursing home at 990 James St. has opened a separate Covid wing where it is isolating infected residents, said Jeffrey Jacomowitz, a spokesman for Bishop. That wing is staffed by employees who care for Covid residents only.
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
New Popeyes restaurant opening in Onondaga County
CICERO, N.Y. — Central New York is getting a new Popeyes restaurant. The fried chicken fast food restaurant will be opening a new location in Cicero on Friday, September 2. The new restaurant is located at 7980 Brewerton Road, adjacent to the Dairy Queen. “We’re proud and excited to...
Oxygen tube catches fire at Syracuse senior living facility; sends 2 to hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people went to the hospital Monday after a fire at a senior living facility in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse. Someone was smoking while wearing medical oxygen, when the tubing caught fire while connected to an oxygen-concentrator machine, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. Someone...
Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??
I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
Part of E. Brighton Ave. in Syracuse to close Tuesday for ongoing bridge reconstruction
SYRACUSE, NY — The City of Syracuse will close East Brighton Avenue to all traffic from Ainsley Drive to East Glen Avenue on Tuesday, August 30 from 6:00 a.m. to approximately 8:00 p.m. The road closure is required to facilitate the removal of existing bridge beams as part of...
Disabled boy was in Syracuse apartment with 2 bodies for 3 days, DA says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A boy found alive with two bodies inside a Syracuse apartment last week was with the corpses for three days, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. As a baby, the boy was badly injured by his father violently shaking him leaving the child blind...
Oswego ‘in talks’ with Texas Roadhouse for potential location in city
OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is strapping up its boots for what could potentially be a new dining experience. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow addressed rumors on social media last week about a possible Texas Roadhouse coming to the Port City.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
Nina B. Morabito – August 22, 2022
Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on August 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito. After graduation from Oswego High School in 1951, Nina...
Utica girls advance to semifinals in NY State Fair basketball tournament
The Utica girls basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the New York State Fair basketball tournament after two victories on Monday. “I am very happy with our team effort from today,” said Utica coach Jessica Medicis. “We had contributions from all 12 girls. Despite the heat, we stayed true to our game and worked hard and beat a very good Syracuse team to end the day.”
Syracuse band Sophistafunk is house band for Food Network's "Guy's Ultimate Game Night"
Syracuse, N.Y. — A popular Syracuse band had some big news to announce on social media. Sophistafunk is headed to your TV screens. Sophistafunk was chosen as the house band for Guy Fieri's new show, "Guy's Ultimate Game Night." Sophistafunk will be performing the theme song and providing music throughout the game show.
