Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest

Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

New Popeyes restaurant opening in Onondaga County

CICERO, N.Y. — Central New York is getting a new Popeyes restaurant. The fried chicken fast food restaurant will be opening a new location in Cicero on Friday, September 2. The new restaurant is located at 7980 Brewerton Road, adjacent to the Dairy Queen. “We’re proud and excited to...
CICERO, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Power 93.7 WBLK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Nina B. Morabito – August 22, 2022

Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on August 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito. After graduation from Oswego High School in 1951, Nina...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Utica girls advance to semifinals in NY State Fair basketball tournament

The Utica girls basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the New York State Fair basketball tournament after two victories on Monday. “I am very happy with our team effort from today,” said Utica coach Jessica Medicis. “We had contributions from all 12 girls. Despite the heat, we stayed true to our game and worked hard and beat a very good Syracuse team to end the day.”
UTICA, NY

