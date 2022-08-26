Read full article on original website
NY, NJ weather forecast: Heat and humidity return to end August
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After dealing with a number of 90-degree days, the tri-state area got a break from the heat on Sunday. Early cloud cover in conjunction with a sea breeze prevented conditions from warming up excessively and dropped temperatures back to more seasonable levels. Afternoon highs only reached the low 80s, and many coastal locations remained in the mid to upper 70s.
Hot, humid start to the work week in NY, NJ
The start of the work week will begin with quiet weather. Expect a few fair-weather clouds as high pressure will remain in control on Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will be on the rise, making the feel-like temperatures hover around the 90-degree mark. No major storms are expected.
High heat, humidity in forecast for next week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite a small thunderstorm development in SNJ, it was another exceptional start to the weekend — hot and slightly humid but no complaints!. Sunday will almost be an exact replica of Saturday, but maybe just a smidge cooler. No major storms are expected to develop with temperatures around the mid 80s.
