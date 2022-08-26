Read full article on original website
Former West Virginia teacher’s aides charged with not reporting abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two former teacher’s aides have been charged with failing to report the abuse of special needs students at a West Virginia elementary school, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. The charges were announced Monday in connection with a case involving former special education teacher Nancy Boggs, officials told news outlets. Boggs […]
West Virginia man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping charges after an incident in the Smithers area on Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman came in wanting to make a complaint. They say she was visibly battered and in distress while telling them her boyfriend held her against her will and beat […]
wchstv.com
Man faces charges after person shot in neck in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged in Fayette County after deputies said a person was shot in the neck during an altercation. James R. Rice II, 39, of Fayette was charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment following an incident that was reported about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release Friday from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Ex-aide pleads not guilty in Holz abuse case
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two former teachers’ aides accused of failing to report abuse in the classroom appeared in Kanawha County court Monday morning. Lisa Perdue pled not guilty to six counts of failing to report neglect or abuse. Lori Gibson faces seven counts of failing to report, but her arraignment was rescheduled because her […]
wchstv.com
New Details released of wanted man who killed Charleston police K-9 Axel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police Monday described at a news conference a gunfight at arm’s length between police and a wanted man who killed a police K-9 before other officers shot and killed him. City Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt, flanked by officers on the city hall...
wchstv.com
Two men, juvenile charged with attacking man outside St. Albans
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said two men and a juvenile have been charged after a man was attacked and beaten near St. Albans with a baseball bat, an expandable baton and a handgun. Mark Paul, 44, and Hunter Paul, 24, have been charged with malicious...
Metro News
Man charged in Charleston killing turns himself in
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged by Charleston police in a Friday shooting death turned himself in to police Sunday evening. CPD Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston, was arraigned on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder. Police allege Collins shot...
3 charged after man beaten with baseball bat in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Two men and a juvenile are facing charges after another man was hospitalized after an attack in St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 200 block of West Main Street in St. Albans on Aug. 14, 2022. Deputies say they were called to […]
wchstv.com
EXCLUSIVE: Two former Holz teacher's aides charged with failing to report classroom abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two former Holz Elementary teacher's aides, who worked alongside a teacher now spending 10 years in jail for abusing special needs students, have been charged with failing to report the abuse inside the classroom. Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue appeared in court Monday morning after...
Jury selection: Death penalty case in murder of 8
The first trial in the case of eight members of a single Ohio family shot to death more than six years ago is about to begin after several delays related to the coronavirus pandemic and negotiations with other defendants.
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with credit card fraud investigation
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Arnold Hiller, 47. Monday, the sheriff’s...
Chief magistrate, prosecutor respond to mayor’s criticism
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County’s top prosecutor and its chief magistrate judge on Sunday defended the court’s handling of repeat offenders, suggesting that recent criticism from Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin was misplaced. “If the mayor is concerned about violent criminals being released, she should talk to someone in the Legislature and see if they […]
WOUB
An attack on a Vinton County High School freshman leaves family with questions for the district
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A freshman at Vinton County High School was treated for a concussion and other minor injuries after an attack by a fellow student during lunch on the fifth day of classes, leaving her father with a lot of questions for the school administration. Aric...
West Virginia police shoot and kill suspect after suspect kills K-9
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot a fleeing suspect who killed a police dog. The suspect, being pursued on foot after he fled a home toward a wooded area, shot the Charleston police K-9 named Axel at close range Saturday night, Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said. Officers then shot the man, […]
WSAZ
DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment; one in custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is executing a search warrant at an apartment in Kanawha County Monday after agents discovered equipment and materials consistent with manufacturing pills. the DEA. The apartment is located along Spring Street in St. Albans, which is expected to be closed most...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Investigate Two Deaths Inside Home
Chillicothe- Chillicothe police are at the home of a death investigation of two people dead in a home. Around 4 pm Chillicothe was called to a home located at 660 block of Cedar street. Witnesses told Sciotopost that they had the area blocked off, and investigators were inside the home.
Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, pleaded guilty on Friday to possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8, 2020, Worley was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement in Beckley. Worley admitted to possessing approximately 23 grams of heroin found in the vehicle, and further admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin in and around Raleigh County.
Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Belle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Kanawha County. According to the WVSP, the check point will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 60 at the Burning Springs exit in the Belle area. The WVSP is working in […]
wchstv.com
Two indicted on murder charges; man indicted on attempted murder charge in separate case
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County grand jury indicted two men on murder charges in a Charleston shooting and a man on an attempted murder charge in a separate Charleston shooting case. The grand jury on Thursday handed down indictments against a total of 49 defendants. In...
