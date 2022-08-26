ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping charges after an incident in the Smithers area on Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman came in wanting to make a complaint. They say she was visibly battered and in distress while telling them her boyfriend held her against her will and beat […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man faces charges after person shot in neck in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged in Fayette County after deputies said a person was shot in the neck during an altercation. James R. Rice II, 39, of Fayette was charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment following an incident that was reported about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release Friday from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ex-aide pleads not guilty in Holz abuse case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two former teachers’ aides accused of failing to report abuse in the classroom appeared in Kanawha County court Monday morning. Lisa Perdue pled not guilty to six counts of failing to report neglect or abuse. Lori Gibson faces seven counts of failing to report, but her arraignment was rescheduled because her […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Man charged in Charleston killing turns himself in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged by Charleston police in a Friday shooting death turned himself in to police Sunday evening. CPD Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston, was arraigned on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder. Police allege Collins shot...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man wanted in connection with credit card fraud investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Arnold Hiller, 47. Monday, the sheriff’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Chief magistrate, prosecutor respond to mayor’s criticism

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County’s top prosecutor and its chief magistrate judge on Sunday defended the court’s handling of repeat offenders, suggesting that recent criticism from Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin was misplaced.  “If the mayor is concerned about violent criminals being released, she should talk to someone in the Legislature and see if they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Two Deaths Inside Home

Chillicothe- Chillicothe police are at the home of a death investigation of two people dead in a home. Around 4 pm Chillicothe was called to a home located at 660 block of Cedar street. Witnesses told Sciotopost that they had the area blocked off, and investigators were inside the home.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Lootpress

Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, pleaded guilty on Friday to possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8, 2020, Worley was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement in Beckley. Worley admitted to possessing approximately 23 grams of heroin found in the vehicle, and further admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin in and around Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A  man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
SISSONVILLE, WV

