BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, pleaded guilty on Friday to possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8, 2020, Worley was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement in Beckley. Worley admitted to possessing approximately 23 grams of heroin found in the vehicle, and further admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin in and around Raleigh County.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO