WFMJ.com
Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant
The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
WFMJ.com
Coroner IDs man murdered at Youngstown gas station
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified a shooting victim at a Youngstown gas station. Cameron Dyer, 36, was shot at the Logan Gas Mart on Logan Avenue late Friday, then driven to Youngstown Police Headquarters downtown by 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, according to police. In spite of efforts to revive...
WFMJ.com
Police asking for help to locate suspect in break-in
The Youngstown Police Department is seeking a 32-old year Youngstown man for his alleged role in a break-in on the city's North Side. The police are asking for the community's help in locating Brandon Crespo. The police department issued a warrant for the arrest of Crespo following an August 23 break-in of the Prepped Wellness Cafe on Elm St. in Youngstown. According to the statement, police want to question Crespo in connection with the break-in and other crimes.
WYTV.com
Search still underway for hospital escape suspect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police Department is still actively searching for Mohamand Harris after he escaped custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Sunday. Harris was taken into custody for domestic violence. However, police took him to the hospital because of an injury prior to taking him to the Mahoning County Jail.
WFMJ.com
YSU issues alert for wanted police escapee
Youngstown State University has informed members of the campus community to be on the watch for a man wanted by police. The university sent out a text alert on Sunday saying at a man being treated at Mercy Hospital escaped from police custody. Police identify the suspect as 23-year-old Mohammed...
beavercountyradio.com
19-Year-Old Shot To Death at Valley Terrace Apartments in Aliquippa
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa at 11:17 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022. Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane asked Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver to take over the investigation. Officials say that...
WFMJ.com
Court hearing set Monday for murder at Youngstown gas station
Youngstown Police say a video arraignment is set for Monday for the suspect accused of shooting a man at a North Side gas station before driving him to police headquarters late Friday. Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown remains in the Mahoning County jail on a murder charge. He was arrested...
WYTV.com
Helicopter takes Trumbull County crash victim to hospital
FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was seriously hurt in a crash on State Route 11 in Trumbull County on Monday. The driver of a pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after troopers say he went off SR 11 in Fowler near the Fowler/Johnston line.
WFMJ.com
Hearing delayed for trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana offices
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has been granted permission from a judge to delay a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. The attorney for 24-year-old Christopher Reynolds filed a motion to continue the preliminary hearing,...
Garage catches on fire in Youngstown
Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire that started in a garage just after 9 p.m. Monday.
WANE-TV
1 arrested after lockdown at Ohio mall
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) – A mall in Fairlawn, Ohio was locked down for an hour Saturday afternoon after a gun scare. A dispute between two men led one of them to pull out a gun at the Summit Mall. No shots were fired, WOIO reports. WOIO reports Fairlawn police...
WFMJ.com
Lisbon man killed in E-bicycle crash, alcohol suspected
State Troopers say they suspect alcohol use played a part in a fatal bicycle crash in Columbiana County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was thrown from his bicycle when it overturned along Depot Road in Center Township just after midnight Sunday. Troopers say...
WFMJ.com
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station
The man who investigators say drove a shooting victim to Youngstown Police headquarters is now charged with the murder of that victim. Detectives charged 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver late Friday after they say he drove a 36-year-old wounded man to YPD HQ where that victim died. Police learned that the shooting...
WFMJ.com
Two-year-old killed in multi-vehicle Ohio Turnpike crash
State troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County that claimed the life of a two-year-old girl and injured two other people. The patrol says the accident happened just after noon Sunday along the westbound lanes entering the Ohio Turnpike in Springfield township. Troopers say...
Pretrial date moved for driver accused of Columbiana business crash
The incident occurred on Aug. 17.
WFMJ.com
Hubbard woman sentenced for running over, killing her partner
A Hubbard woman who pleaded guilty to charges filed in connection with the death of her partner has been sentenced to up to three years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandria Morales appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday and was handed a sentence of two to three years behind bars.
1 killed in e-bike crash in Columbiana County
One person was killed after crashing their electric assisted bicycle Sunday morning.
Monroeville hit and run leaves one dead
A police pursuit that began in Monroeville ended in Wilkinsburg and led to the arrest of a man wanted for multiple felonies. Allegheny County Police say that 48-year-old Jack Sherwood
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
cleveland19.com
FBI arrest suspected bank robber following stand-off in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A high-speed chase turned into a tense swat situation that ended peacefully on Friday. Authorities told 19 News the suspect they were after robbed a bank and he’s now behind bars. 19 Investigates obtained the exclusive video of the stand-off and an interview with a witness.
