New York City, NY

The Hill

The Memo: Five reasons Democrats’ midterm chances are rising

Democrats are feeling stirrings of optimism about November’s midterm elections. It’s a remarkable shift of mood for a party that had been bracing for heavy defeats only a few weeks ago. President Biden’s party colleagues believe they have a strong chance of holding on to control of the...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
The Independent

Secret Service agent at centre of January 6 hearing claim that Trump fought in limo leaves: report

Tony Ornato, the former head of Donald Trump’s White House security detail, has left the Secret Service.“I retired from the US Secret Service after more than 25 years of faithful service to my country, including serving the past five presidents,” he said on Monday, the New York Times reports. Mr Ornato added had “long” been intent on retiring, a plan he said he had for over a year. The agent was thrust into the national spotlight in June, when Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testified during the January 6 hearings that Mr Ornato told her an “irate”...
