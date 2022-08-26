ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Secret Service agent at centre of January 6 hearing claim that Trump fought in limo leaves: report

Tony Ornato, the former head of Donald Trump’s White House security detail, has left the Secret Service.“I retired from the US Secret Service after more than 25 years of faithful service to my country, including serving the past five presidents,” he said on Monday, the New York Times reports. Mr Ornato added had “long” been intent on retiring, a plan he said he had for over a year. The agent was thrust into the national spotlight in June, when Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testified during the January 6 hearings that Mr Ornato told her an “irate”...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Correction: Oldest Synagogue Fight story

In a story published Aug. 29, 2022, about an eviction case against Congregation Jeshuat Israel in Newport, Rhode Island, The Associated Press erroneously reported legal background. A motion filed by Congregation Shearith Israel was made in state District Court to evict Jeshuat Israel; it was not filed in state Superior Court to take control of the board, though Shearith Isreal says that was the motion’s intent. Additionally, the story should have made clear that a lawsuit involving the proposed sale of ritual bells has been settled and was separate from the eviction case.
NEWPORT, RI

