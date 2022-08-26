ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Rowan County say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 numbers in children ages 5 to 17 since the beginning of school on August 10th. Officials say cases in that age group have almost doubled in the county. Officials want to remind parents that you can help slow down the transmission of COVID-19 by making sure your child is vaccinated and/or boosted.

