Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Accused Of Shooting At CMPD Officers In South Charlotte Identified

Police have identified the woman accused of firing shots at officers after they were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order. Brenda Donahue, 61, was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Graham after she fired a weapon towards three CMPD officers, striking one officer in the chest, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide At Apartment Complex On Sharon Road West

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide at the Sharonwest Apartments on Sharon Road West in south Charlotte. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 2pm and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Four-year-old in Surgery After Drive-by Shooting in SE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A four-year-old boy was in surgery Monday night after an apparent drive-by shooting on Wallace Road in SE Charlotte, according to police on the scene. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Woods Apartments on Wallace Road. CMPD says the child was not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gun Found in Student Backpack at South Pointe in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC — A handgun was found in a student’s backpack at South Pointe High School, Rock Hill police say. It happened during lunch Monday. According to a news release, a school resource officer watched a surveillance video of a male student handling something while reaching into the backpack of another student. Based on that observation, school administrators tried to search the backpack for contraband. The student refused and asked to call his mother. His mother arrived, and police say she refused to allow a search also.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Suspect Wanted in Fatal Rock Hill Shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A man is wanted in connection to a shooting on Deas Street that left one dead and another injured. Police say Auscencio Soto-Picazo, 30, left the scene of the shooting in a stolen white, four-door 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a South Carolina license plate, 80336FM.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Suspect Arrested Following Fatal Shooting At Lancaster Motor Speedway

LANCASTER, S.C. –A 53-year-old man was killed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday, August 27th. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in the midst of a crowd at the Lancaster Motor Speedway. Deputies responded to the seven around 10:50 p.m. where...
LANCASTER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

3-Alarm Fire At Apartment Complex Near Light Rail Causes Train Delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A 3-alarm fire at an apartment complex in South End has delayed the light rail in that area. The fire started around 8:40 Monday night at 222 E. Bland Street at the MAA South Line Apartments. Firefighters got the fire under control around 9PM and are working to clear smoke out of the building.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

York Man Killed In Crash On Highway 5 in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Officials say a man from York, S.C. was killed in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill on August 28th. The accident happened near the intersection of Herlong Avenue. The York County Coroner’s Office says 25-year-old Jason Dover was killed in the crash. He was reportedly driving when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an utility pole and a tree before coming to a stop in a ditch, according to a news release.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bloop! There It Is

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mistakes, mishaps and some magnificent moments. It’s this week’s Bloop! There It Is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rowan County Seeing Uptick In COVID-19 Cases After Children Return To School

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Rowan County say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 numbers in children ages 5 to 17 since the beginning of school on August 10th. Officials say cases in that age group have almost doubled in the county. Officials want to remind parents that you can help slow down the transmission of COVID-19 by making sure your child is vaccinated and/or boosted.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The Males Place: Mentorship, Agriculture, And Social Justice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Right in the heart of Charlotte, right past Fred Alexander park stands a strong tribe, grounded in its roots, unified, and dedicated to changing the lives of Charlotte’s black youth. With the commitment to expanding young minds The Males Place, continues to be one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Movie Tickets Will Be $3 On September 3rd At Cinemark Theaters To Celebrate National Movie Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cinemark is celebrating National Movie Day on September 3rd by having $3 movies, $3 drinks, $3 candy, and $3 popcorn. Tickets for all movies and all formats, including Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-BOX, and 3D are just $3 on September 3rd (not including taxes and fees). Moviegoers will be able to catch captivating films made for the big screen, including the re-release of the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home, cult-classic Jaws in IMAX and 3D, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fitness Friday: Jay Johnson & Derek’s Last Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jay Johnson is back for Fitness Friday to put Derek through the ringer one more time. This week, they’re doing a few exercises DJ has improved on over the years. If you want to sign up to train with Jay virtually or in person, visit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Back to School Prep for CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMS is getting back to class! District leaders are making sure all the steps are being taken for a successful school year. Today, CMS will open the doors of 181 schools to nearly 141,000 kids. Dr. Kondra Rattley, Chief of Equity and School Performance says the district is ready to face whatever the year brings.
CHARLOTTE, NC

